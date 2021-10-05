Dodgers News: Several Boys in Blue Finished High On the Season Leaderboards

October 5, 2021
Dodgers News: The Boys in Blue Left Their Mark on the Season Leaderboards

There was a lot of Dodger Blue among the league stat leaders this season.
Oct 17, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler (21) reacts after a strike out in the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves during game six of the 2020 NLCS at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Dodgers had a historic season for the ages. It was unfortunate that it wasn’t enough to secure a 9th straight division title. Collectively they accomplished so much over the summer and left fans hopeful for the playoffs despite having to play in the Wild Card Game. There have also been a handful of key players who accomplished a lot on their own.

Many players will tell you that individual accolades aren’t important, or at least as important, as contributing to the greater good of the team. However, it’s hard to ignore when several of the Dodgers either led the league in certain categories or ranked among the leaders.

  • Wins: Julio Urías (1st in MLB) with 20, Walker Buehler (T-3rd in MLB) with 16, and Max Scherzer (5th in MLB) with 15
  • ERA: Max Scherzer (2nd in MLB) with a 2.46 ERA and Walker Buehler (3rd in MLB) with a 2.47 ERA
  • Strikeouts: Max Scherzer (4th in MLB) with 236 strikeouts
  • Quality Starts: Walker Buehler (1st in MLB) with 27 QS
  • Saves: Kenley Jansen (T-2nd in MLB) with 38 Saves
  • Batting Average: Trea Turner (1st in MLB) with a .328 average
  • Hits: Trea Turner (1st in MLB) with 195 hits
  • Stolen Bases: Trea Turner (3rd in MLB, 1st in NL) with 32 stolen bases

 The Dodgers clearly fielded a team that just oozed talent up and down the roster. Don’t even forget about names that didn’t show up on the leaderboards as guys like Corey Seager, Mookie Betts, AJ Pollock, etc. are all talented and dangerous in their own right.

While the regular season is over, the real season is set to begin for the Boys in Blue on Wednesday as they take on the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Wild Card Game. Once passed that obstacle, they’ll need 11 wins to repeat as World Series Champs.

