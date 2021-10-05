Dodgers News: Several Boys in Blue Finished High On the Season Leaderboards

The Dodgers had a historic season for the ages. It was unfortunate that it wasn’t enough to secure a 9th straight division title. Collectively they accomplished so much over the summer and left fans hopeful for the playoffs despite having to play in the Wild Card Game. There have also been a handful of key players who accomplished a lot on their own.

Many players will tell you that individual accolades aren’t important, or at least as important, as contributing to the greater good of the team. However, it’s hard to ignore when several of the Dodgers either led the league in certain categories or ranked among the leaders.

Wins: Julio Urías (1st in MLB) with 20, Walker Buehler (T-3rd in MLB) with 16, and Max Scherzer (5th in MLB) with 15

ERA: Max Scherzer (2nd in MLB) with a 2.46 ERA and Walker Buehler (3rd in MLB) with a 2.47 ERA

Strikeouts: Max Scherzer (4th in MLB) with 236 strikeouts

Quality Starts: Walker Buehler (1st in MLB) with 27 QS

Saves: Kenley Jansen (T-2nd in MLB) with 38 Saves

Batting Average: Trea Turner (1st in MLB) with a .328 average

Hits: Trea Turner (1st in MLB) with 195 hits

Stolen Bases: Trea Turner (3rd in MLB, 1st in NL) with 32 stolen bases

The Dodgers clearly fielded a team that just oozed talent up and down the roster. Don’t even forget about names that didn’t show up on the leaderboards as guys like Corey Seager, Mookie Betts, AJ Pollock, etc. are all talented and dangerous in their own right.

While the regular season is over, the real season is set to begin for the Boys in Blue on Wednesday as they take on the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Wild Card Game. Once passed that obstacle, they’ll need 11 wins to repeat as World Series Champs.