October 4, 2021
Inside The Dodgers
Dodgers News: This Dodger Had the Best Selling Jersey In MLB

Mookie's jersey continued to be the Betts buy.
The Dodgers have been one of the most popular teams in Major League Baseball for many years. This continues to be the case in jersey sales.

Mookie Betts is the most popular jersey sale in Major League baseball for the second consecutive season. Fernando Tatis Jr. being the number two is not surprising, but many experts would have thought Tatis could have been the best selling jersey. Tatis has been described by many as the next face of baseball, and his jersey sales certainly reflect that that idea has merit. Betts has been immensely popular for a few years now, though. The Dodgers being a popular team certainly helps.

The Dodgers had four players in the top 10 of jersey sales. Mookie Betts, Clayton Kershaw, Cody Bellinger, and Corey Seager were numbers 1, 5, 6, and 8. 

The top four in jersey sales in MLB this season were also very diverse, as all four players represent four different countries.

Encouraging thing to see from Major League Baseball, as the subject of player diversity is a constant source of discussion among experts and fans. Per statista.com, White players makeup 57.5% of the league whereas Latin players are at 31.9% and Black players 7.7. The top four jersey sales being made up of the latter two demographics is telling about who is popular.

Betts is signed to the Dodgers for the next decade plus, whereas Kershaw and Seager are set to be free agents at the end of the 2021 season. Betts jersey sales are not likely to fall out of the top five in sales anytime soon, but depending on what Kershaw and Seager do in the offseason could possibly affect their jersey sales. The Dodgers are the defending world Champions and remain popular in jersey sales every year they are competitive.

These rankings released by MLB and MLB Players, Inc. are based on Nike jersey sales from MLBShop.com since Opening Day.

Sep 8, 2020; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers Mookie Betts (50) reacts after hitting an RBI-single against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the seventh inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK Mlb Los Angeles Dodgers At Arizona Diamondbacks
