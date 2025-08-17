Dodgers Notes: LA Adds Infielder, Ominous Max Muncy Update, Reliever Hopes to Return This Year
The Los Angeles Dodgers shut out the San Diego Padres on Saturday, 6-0. Their win secured their spot at the top of the NL West, at least for the remainder of their series against the Friars.
Blake Snell threw six shutout innings against his former team, striking out three batters in the process.
In their struggles for depth in the infield, the Dodgers added first baseman Buddy Kennedy of waivers to fill the spot Max Muncy left vacant upon heading to the injured list.
Muncy landed on the injured list ahead of the Dodgers series against the Padres, and manager Dave Roberts gave an unfortunate update on his timeline.
Roberts believes Muncy will be sidelined beyond the 10-day minimum, and said that was a 'safe bet'.
Brock Stewart is also injured just a couple of weeks after coming back to LA at the trade deadline, however he is optimistic about his injury. The right-hander believes he will be able to return before the end of the season to pitch in the postseason.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):
