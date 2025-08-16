MLB Insider Says Dodgers Have 'Systemic Problems'
MLB analyst Tom Verducci stated the Los Angeles Dodgers have huge problems, citing defensive and offensive regressions as the main reason as to why that is the case.
The Dodgers are currently tied for the lead in the NL West and have been at the top for just about the whole season. Things began slowing down for LA at the beginning of July, just after they took a nine game lead atop the division.
"I'm telling you guys, there's something that's just not right with this team," Verducci said on the podcast. "This is not just, you know, oh, let's get healthy. They've not played well this year."
Verducci went on to say that the Dodgers are suffering "some systemic problems," and may be showing a "lack of urgency" — though "this is the way they're designed to play," he added.
"I just don't like the way that they're playing," Verducci continued. "The offense isn't as good as we thought. The defense isn't as good as we thought, and the pitching isn't as good as we thought."
More news: Dodgers' Dave Roberts Reveals 'Surprising' Aspect of Roki Sasaki's Poor Rehab Start
Verducci's mention of health is key, and he may be right. While the Dodgers have been depleted, they showed what they were able to do in a similar crisis during the 2024 postseason.
The Dodgers have, however, been extremely unlucky when it comes to injuries. They had as many as 16 pitchers out on the injured list at the same time earlier this season. While it may be more than an issue of just getting healthy, it's ignorant to say the Dodgers haven't struggled due to their shorthandedness.
His statement about lack of urgency, however, may be accurate. The Dodgers had the opportunity to address their needs at the trade deadline, however didn't quite bring in what they needed to remain competitive.
More news: Dodgers' Dave Roberts Provides Ominous Update on Max Muncy Injury, Return Timeline
While it's impossible for the star-studded roster of the Dodgers to be irrelevant, they have glaring holes as far as pitching and outfield talent go. The Dodgers were linked to the likes of All-Stars Steven Kwan and Mason Miller at the deadline, however chose to stick with their guns and pursue supplementary pieces like Brock Stewart and Alex Call.
Whether the problem is systemic or not, the Dodgers are underperforming and need to get their act together by the end of the season.
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.