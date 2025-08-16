Dodgers' Dave Roberts Reveals 'Surprising' Aspect of Roki Sasaki's Poor Rehab Start
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts expressed concern over right-handed starting pitcher Roki Sasaki's first rehab start with Triple-A Oklahoma City Thursday.
Sasaki's fastball, which reached 97 miles per hour in three simulated innings at Dodger Stadium last week, fell back down to 93-94 mph during the outing.
“I wouldn’t say worried, but the expectation is that he gets into the upper 90s,” Roberts said. “But it was his first one, and I want to talk to him personally to kind of get a little bit more background on that. But yeah, it was a little surprising.”
Sasaki didn't have a great showing either, throwing 41 pitches and allowing six hits and three runs in two innings of work.
“Once he gets back here in town, we’ll figure out when he pitches again,” Roberts said.
Sasaki landed on the injured list May 13 with right shoulder impingement, and was transferred to the 60-day IL in June. He had a rough time in MLB before his injury, posting a 4.72 ERA through 34.1 innings pitched with 24 strikeouts.
Roberts tempered his expectations for Sasaki after the simulated game last week, and stated the Dodgers were still waiting for the 23-year-old to feel more 'comfortable and confident.'
“He’s more physical. I know he’s gained some weight,” Roberts said. “The throw wasn’t as ‘shoulder-y.’ I think it was a little bit more clean. He was still kind of searching, as far as asking the pitching coaches some things. And that’s kind of what people do.
“(We are) waiting for him to get to a point where he feels really comfortable and confident in his delivery and where he’s at, so he can attack the hitters, (make that) his focus. We’re not there yet. But I thought for a three-inning situation, it was solid.”
Sasaki still has time before the end of the season to make a comeback and insert himself into the rotation, and the Dodgers will hope he is able to do so, as the playoff race gets closer by the day.
The Dodgers won the opening game of a three-game series against the San Diego Padres on Friday, bringing them level with the Friars in the NL West. They'll look to take the lead in the division on Saturday behind Blake Snell. The game starts at 6:10 p.m. PT.
