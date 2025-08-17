MLB Analyst Predicts Padres Would Beat Dodgers in Playoffs This Year
The Los Angeles Dodgers have won six of their first eight games against the San Diego Padres this season, but that hasn't convinced some MLB analysts the defending champions will get through them in October.
More news: MLB Insider Says Dodgers Have 'Systemic Problems'
MLB analyst Russ Dorsey believes the Padres have the edge in 2025, and won't lose if the two teams were to meet again in the NL Division Series this season.
"This year if we go to another five game series, if you had Dodgers and Padres, I think the Padres have them," Dorsey said.
The Dodgers haven't played their best baseball seemingly all season, and it's evidently costing them in the court of public opinion. Meanwhile, the Padres have emerged as one of the best teams in MLB since the trade deadline.
Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller orchestrated five trades on deadline day, including the blockbuster deal of the summer for Athletics closer Mason Miller. The Padres gave up several top prospects, including MLB's No. 3 overall prospect Leo De Vries.
San Diego's moves this summer have only pointed to the team's desire to win it all in 2025. Meanwhile, many took the Dodgers' quiet trade deadline as a lack of urgency from the defending champions.
However, Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman stood by the team's decision to keep the roster as is heading into the final stretch of the season.
"Hopefully if we make it into October, seeing the roster that we submit we feel that it’s going to be a very, very strong roster," Friedman said. "That’s our bet and that’s what we’re going with.”
A majority baseball analysts picked the Padres to win the NLDS last season as well, so the Dodgers being overlooked is nothing new. In 2024, the Padres entered October as one of the hottest teams in baseball.
Meanwhile, the Dodgers began the NLDS with a depleted pitching staff and had glaring holes in the rotation. The Padres pushed the Dodgers to the brink of elimination, but ultimately LA came out victorious in a decisive Game 5.
In 2025, things are different. The Dodgers entered Friday's series opener with the Padres as second place in the NL West.
It was the first time this last in season since 2021 that the Dodgers did not have control of the division.
Only time will tell how the division race unfolds, but there is certainly pressure on the Dodgers to perform.
More news: Dodgers' Dave Roberts Reveals 'Surprising' Aspect of Roki Sasaki's Poor Rehab Start
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.