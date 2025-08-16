Dodgers' Dave Roberts Provides Ominous Update on Max Muncy Injury, Return Timeline
Ahead of Friday's series opener against the San Diego Padres, the Los Angeles Dodgers placed third baseman Max Muncy on the injured list with a Grade 1 oblique strain.
Manager Dave Roberts provided an ominous update on Muncy and his return timeline from the injury.
“I don’t think anyone knows right now, but certainly beyond the 10 days,” Roberts said. “I think that’s a safe bet.”
Roberts added that he doesn't expect Muncy's injury to be season-ending; however, the 34-year-old dealt with a similar injury last season and missed three months of the season because of it.
“You kind of take it week to week and see when he can start baseball activities again to get him back,” Roberts said of Muncy. “I don’t think anyone expects it to be season-ending, but hopefully it’s sooner than later.”
Muncy sustained the injury ahead of the series finale against the Los Angeles Angels earlier this week, where the Halos executed a sweep over the defending champions. The Dodgers third baseman was scratched from Wednesday's lineup after he informed Roberts that he sustained a right side injury while doing pregame cage work.
Now, the Dodgers will be without one of their best hitters for the unforeseen future. The Dodgers were the lowest-scoring offense in the majors during the time Muncy was out in July with a knee injury.
LA received a much-needed boost once Muncy returned to the lineup, but will now have to find success without him once again.
Friday's series opener was the Dodgers' first test as the defending champions had to face their bitter rivals without Muncy. While the top of the Dodgers order was silent for most of the game, the bottom LA hitters stepped up to give the team three key runs.
The Dodgers secured a 3-2 victory over the Padres, and reclaimed first in the division. LA holds the tiebreaker as the Dodgers have now won six of their first eight games against San Diego this season.
Clayton Kershaw, 18-year MLB veteran, set the tempo for the Dodgers as he tossed six dazzling innings, allowing just one earned one on two hits.
“It’s a game in August, obviously,” Kershaw said. “It’s not that huge a deal. But the way we were going, it felt like a big game for us. Thankfully, we got a win.”
Muncy's departure was a huge blow for LA, but the Dodgers managed to take the first game against the Padres. LA will hope to replicate that success Saturday night at Dodger Stadium.
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.