Dodgers Odds and Lines: LA Finds Themselves As Championship Favorites Despite Roster Turnover

The talent on the team is enough to justify the rankings

It may come as a shocker to fans but the Dodgers are still legit World Series contenders. Losing the leadership of Trea Turner, Justin Turner and key pieces like Cody Bellinger and Tyler Anderson are huge hits, but the team is still full of All-Stars.

Assuming everyone remains healthy, the Dodgers will have a roster with Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman leading the way, along with guys like Will Smith, Julio Urias, Clayton Kershaw and Tony Gonsolin who will return in Dodger Blue.

Although the numbers are set to drop from their franchise-setting season, new odds showed the Dodgers are still favored to win the World Series. The only other team that has the same odds are the New York Mets who completely broke the bank this off-season with their huge blockbuster signings.

It's not easy to argue the Dodgers and Mets have the same championship odds, but if this were true it seems like the Dodgers have been winning the off-season. With hardly any moves and the decision to save money, the Dodgers find themselves at the same odds as the team who spent historical amounts.

Regardless, having the early odds is always a good feeling but the only thing that matters is the production on the field.

As of now, Dodgers fans may feel they have little to be excited about with the lack of replacements, but it's clear the team is ready to go on.

The potential for another huge move is still in the cards and Dodgers fans will find out soon enough what their championship odds will be this season.