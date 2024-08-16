Dodgers' Potential Free Agent Target Injured By Batted Ball, Leaves Start
Japanese pitching sensation Roki Sasaki was hit by a ball and was unable to continue his most recent outing Thursday for the Chiba Lotte Marines.
The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly frontrunners in securing the right-handed phenom to their lineup when he makes his move from Nippon Professional Baseball to MLB.
In Thursday's game, a batted ball connected with Sasaki's left ankle in the second inning. Later in the matchup, Sasaki returned to the hill in Kitahiroshima to make some practice throws. The Marines fell 6-1 to the Fighters, but the good news is that Sasaki's injury doesn't appear to be too serious.
Sasaki is considered a rising star in Japanese baseball. In 2023, the 23-year-old posted a 1.78 ERA and retired 39.1% of batters he faced through 91 innings.
Neither Sasaki or his club have revealed the right-handers plans for the future. Many have speculated that the pitcher will make the move to the majors after the 2024 season.
Since he is below the age of 25, Sasaki isn't eligible for the typical posting process to MLB. Therefore, there are limitations to the contract that Sasaki can sign.
Sasaki would be considered an international amateur, thus clubs can only offer the Japanese star a rookie contract and a signing bonus. There is a unique precedent for the route Sasaki could take.
Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is the only player receive permission from his club to go from NPB to MLB without the requisite six years of professional experience a player under 25 needs to gain international free agency. If Sasaki were to follow in Ohtani's footsteps, the Marines would have to agree to post the pitcher prematurely.
Joel Wolfe, agent to Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, is reportedly representing Sasaki for MLB teams. This further adds to the rumors that Los Angeles will be the club to land Sasaki once he makes his way to stateside baseball.
Jon Heyman of the New York Post also revealed in May the Dodgers were highly favorited to secure the rising Japanese star.
"The early favorite for Chiba Lotte wunderkind right-hander Roki Sasaki, the next great Japanese import: Dodgers," he said. "Who else?"
It's a scary scene to picture Sasaki, Yamamoto and Ohtani in the Dodgers' starting rotation in 2025.
The Dodgers aren't the only clubs to be interested in Sasaki. The New York Yankees, the New York Mets, the St. Louis Cardinals and the Texas Rangers are all reportedly scouting Sasaki's starts on the mound this season.