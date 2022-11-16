Dodgers Rumors: Justin Verlander 'More Realistic' for LA Following Loss of All-Star SP

It can't be understated how big of a loss it is for the Dodgers with Tyler Anderson choosing to sign a deal with the Angels. Anderson was one of the top pitchers on the team, let alone the league, and now the Dodgers have some decisions to make moving forward.

The question mark surrounding Trea Turner already brings enough pressure to the organization, but there has been speculation of how the Dodgers would replace Anderson. Justin Verlander is a name that has popped in and out of the Dodgers rumors in the case of Anderson's departure.

Those rumors will now pick up more steam than ever before. Picking up Verlander will not result in a loss of a pick making this choice that much more enticing.

The World Series stats of Verlander may shy fans away, but it's clear after coming off his second World Series championship and his ninth All-Star appearance that he has plenty left in the tank. There are plenty of reasons the Dodgers can use a guy of Verlander's talents even if Anderson were to have stayed.

There's still plenty of time left for the Dodgers to make moves and Turner still remains a hot topic of discussion. How the team moves forward with Turner's contract will truly determine how they can go about filling the holes missing.

As for now, Dodgers fans will have to stay put just a little bit longer as the Dodgers keep there secrets behind closed doors and hopefully bring in some more star talent.