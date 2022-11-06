Dodgers Rumors: LA Could be Surprise Team in on Justin Verlander This Offseason

The Dodgers failed to score runs when it mattered the most and ultimately led to an early postseason exit. The inability to score led people away from the bigger problem the Dodgers faced during the regular season, the Dodgers pitching carousel.

Walker Buehler suffered a season ending injury, Dustin May came back for a couple of games before getting hurt again, Tony Gonsolin suffered a forearm injury that kept him out much longer than anticipated and that isn't including the team missing Clayton Kershaw for some time. This left Julio Urias and Tyler Anderson as the most consistent pitchers on the team.

Urias did his job and won game one for the Dodgers, but Kershaw wasn't able to execute and once the team got into their bullpen it was already too late. Gonsolin was still coming back from his injury and Anderson got pulled earlier than he should've in expectation for usage later in the postseason.

With all this in mind, it comes as little surprise that the Dodgers would consider Justin Verlander as a new option in free agency (via Jon Heyman, New York Post).

The sure AL Cy Young should get multiyear deal at 39. Teams: Astros, Yankees, Dodgers. Expert: $75M, 2 years.

Verlander is 39 years old, but he still holds himself as one of the best pitchers in the game. During the regular season, Verlander led the league in ERA (1.75) and WHIP (0,83) and was second in win/loss record (18-4). All this seems to be the exact thing the Dodgers are looking for.