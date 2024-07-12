Dodgers vs Tigers: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions and More
The Los Angeles Dodgers could see a familiar face in the Detroit Tigers' bullpen on Friday in the opener of a three-game interleague series: veteran starter Kenta Maeda, whom the Tigers signed to a two-year, $24 million contract last November, was told Friday that he's a relief pitcher now.
Maeda pitched for the Dodgers from 2016-19, finishing third in Rookie of the Year voting his first season and appearing in 24 postseason games. This season he's 2-5 with a 7.26 ERA in 16 starts.
Here's what else you need to know about today's game:
How to Watch
- Time: 3:40 p.m. PT
- Location: Comerica Park, Detroit
- TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market only)
- Radio: 570 in Los Angeles
Odds
• Moneyline: Tigers -148/Dodgers +124
• Over/under: 7.5
Prediction
Detroit looks poised to continue its hot streak with All-Star Tarik Skubal on the mound. The left-hander boasts a remarkable 2.37 ERA this season. The Dodgers will counter with veteran left-hander James Paxton, who has been inconsistent after a solid start overall. Given recent performances, the Tigers appear to have the edge unless the Dodgers can get some offensive production outside of their 1-4 hitters.
More
• Paxton's past performances against Detroit have been strong, boasting a 3-1 record and a 3.13 ERA over seven starts. In his last outing against Detroit on May 19, 2018, he threw a complete game with three hits and two runs allowed.
• Freddie Freeman is MLB's active career leader in doubles with 498.
• The Dodgers have an .872 winning percentage when scoring first. That would be the second-highest winning percentage all time over a full season, behind only the 1962 San Francisco Giants.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER