Dodgers vs Tigers: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions and More

J.P. Hoornstra

Detroit Tigers pitcher Kenta Maeda (18) walks off the field for pitching change during the fourth inning against Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park in Detroit on Saturday, June 22, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
Detroit Tigers pitcher Kenta Maeda (18) walks off the field for pitching change during the fourth inning against Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park in Detroit on Saturday, June 22, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Los Angeles Dodgers could see a familiar face in the Detroit Tigers' bullpen on Friday in the opener of a three-game interleague series: veteran starter Kenta Maeda, whom the Tigers signed to a two-year, $24 million contract last November, was told Friday that he's a relief pitcher now.

Maeda pitched for the Dodgers from 2016-19, finishing third in Rookie of the Year voting his first season and appearing in 24 postseason games. This season he's 2-5 with a 7.26 ERA in 16 starts.

Here's what else you need to know about today's game:

How to Watch

  • Time: 3:40 p.m. PT
  • Location: Comerica Park, Detroit
  • TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market only)
  • Radio: 570 in Los Angeles

Odds

• Moneyline: Tigers -148/Dodgers +124

• Over/under: 7.5

• All odds via DraftKings

Prediction

Detroit looks poised to continue its hot streak with All-Star Tarik Skubal on the mound. The left-hander boasts a remarkable 2.37 ERA this season. The Dodgers will counter with veteran left-hander James Paxton, who has been inconsistent after a solid start overall. Given recent performances, the Tigers appear to have the edge unless the Dodgers can get some offensive production outside of their 1-4 hitters.

• Paxton's past performances against Detroit have been strong, boasting a 3-1 record and a 3.13 ERA over seven starts. In his last outing against Detroit on May 19, 2018, he threw a complete game with three hits and two runs allowed.

• Freddie Freeman is MLB's active career leader in doubles with 498.

• The Dodgers have an .872 winning percentage when scoring first. That would be the second-highest winning percentage all time over a full season, behind only the 1962 San Francisco Giants.

