In search of an offensive presence and star name for their roster, the Chicago Cubs completed a blockbuster trade in December 2014 to acquire Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros.

The Cubs parted with Isaac Paredes, Hayden Wesneski and heralded prospect Cam Smith in order to land Tucker, who was entering the final season of team control. It was viewed as a steep price considering questions as to whether or not the Cubs would make an effort to either sign Tucker to a contract extension or keep him in free agency.

Tucker endured somewhat of an uneven year with the Cubs and although the team returned to the postseason for the first time since 2020, they were not among his suitors. Tucker instead drew significant interest from the likes of Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays.

The Cubs instead chose to lure Alex Bregman to the Windy City by signing the three-time All-Star to a five-year, $175 million deal. Bregman was formally introduced during a press conference at Wrigley Field on Thursday, hours before reports of Tucker agreeing to terms with the Dodgers surfaced.

Jed Hoyer's Reaction to Kyle Tucker Signing with Dodgers

After sitting alongside Bregman on the dais inside the Wrigley Field office building, Hoyer spoke with local members of the media and commented on Tucker's departure for the first time, viaMarquee Sports Network.

“Kyle had an interesting season with us. He showed the superstar that he is in the first half and really helped carry our offense in the first half. Obviously, in the second half, he struggled a bit. But he’s a star, and he got paid like a star. I’m happy for him. He’s going to a place where he obviously can win. It makes me happy that we were a good platform for him to have a good year and to play in the postseason and to get paid. So I'm happy for him. That's really it.”

Tucker got off to a strong start with the Cubs as he batted .280/.384/.499 with 19 doubles, four triples, 17 home runs and 56 RBI through his first 95 games. But in the second half he managed just a .738 on-base plus slugging percentage, with a mere six doubles, five home runs and 17 RBI.

The steep drop off in production were later attributed to a right hand fracture and left calf strain. Tucker sustained the hairline fracture in June, but it was not made public until August.

A prolonged free agency process culminated with Tucker agreeing to sign with the Dodgers for $240 million over four years. That was despite receiving a reported 10-year, $350 million contract offer from the Blue Jays.

Because of Tucker's Dodgers contract including $30 million in deferred salary, the average annual value (AAV) calculated by MLB is going to be $57.1 million instead of $60 million.