The Los Angeles Dodgers made a significant change with their backup catcher role last season by designating Austin Barnes for assignment in order to create an opportunity for top prospect Dalton Rushing.

Barnes was in the midst of another down year offensively, but the Dodgers' decision was jarring nevertheless considering his close friendship with Clayton Kershaw, value to the pitching staff and being a leader in the clubhouse.

For Rushing, it was a well-deserved opportunity after he had nothing left to prove with Triple-A Oklahoma City. But getting an opportunity to make his MLB debut came with challenges for Rushing as he adjusted to a limited role.

Amid some of Rushing's growing pains, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts emphasized the team was primarily looking for defensive contributions and building a rapport with pitchers. Rushing dealt with a right shin contusion late in the year and was essentially a non-factor come the postseason, appearing in just one game.

Dalton Rushing in Dodgers trade rumors

Only months into Rushing's MLB career, he reportedly was the subject of trade interest from the Boston Red Sox leading up to the 2025 deadline.

Boston currently has catchers Carlos Narváez and Conor Wong on their roster, but are in search of a potential upgrade, according to Sean McAdam of MassLive.com.

"It’s gone mostly under the radar, but the Red Sox remain active in their pursuit of an upgrade to their second catcher spot."

It's not clear if the Dodgers and Red Sox have held trade talks involving Rushing this offseason. The Dodgers' catching depth has thinned some with Ben Rortvedt getting claimed off waivers by the Cincinnati Reds, and there also has not been any indication they are open to trading Rushing.

That being said, Rushing's fit on the Dodgers roster moving forward isn't entirely clear. He figures to warrant an everyday opportunity given his prospect pedigree, and that could prove challenging with Will Smith under a long-term contract.

Rushing did play eight games (one start) at first base for the Dodgers last year and has Minor League experience in left field. That would suggest he's a candidate to occasionally fill in for Freddie Freeman and possibly form a pseudo platoon with Teoscar Hernández.

Both of those scenarios still would amount to a minimal role for Rushing, and thus the Dodgers may ultimately stand to benefit from a trade similar to when they sent Michael Busch to the Chicago Cubs.

