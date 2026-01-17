Early into the offseason speculation surfaced of the Los Angeles Dodgers were looking to trade Teoscar Hernández despite already facing a need in their outfield.

As for the void in left field, Ryan Ward emerged as a potential solution after getting added onto the Dodgers' 40-man roster in order to protect him from possibly getting selected in the Rule 5 Draft at the end of MLB's Winter Meetings.

Now with the Dodgers having agreed to sign Kyle Tucker to a four-year, $240 million contract, the outlook for Hernández and Ward may have flipped. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Dodgers are now likely to keep Hernández and move him to left field.

Meanwhile, Ward and former top pitching prospect Bobby Miller might be trade candidates.

As reported previously, Hernández’s name has surfaced in trade conversations. The Dodgers, however, are more likely to explore deals for outfielder Ryan Ward, a career minor leaguer who last season was MVP of the Pacific Coast League at 27, or right-hander Bobby Miller, who has been a disappointment.

Like Ward, Miller effectively spent the 2025 season with Triple-A Oklahoma City. The right-hander did appear in two games for the Dodgers last year, with one of those being a start. Miller has seemingly fallen down the organizational pitching depth chart since struggling in 2024.

That seemingly suggests Miller does not have much trade value, but he theoretically could be included as part of a bigger deal if a team believed there was still a chance his talent would lend to getting back on track.

Miller has gone 13-8 with a 5.44 ERA, 4.66 FIP and 1.34 WHIP in 37 games (36 starts) over parts of three seasons with the Dodgers. He was drafted with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft.

Ryan Ward still waiting on Dodgers opportunity

Ward had a strong season with the Oklahoma City Comets in 2025 that saw him bat .290/.380/.557 with 31 doubles, six triples, 36 home runs and 122 RBI in 143 games. Ward set career highs in games, doubles, home runs, RBI and with 83 walks. It culminated with Ward being voted Pacific Coast League MVP.

The 2025 season was Ward's third year playing at the Triple-A level.

Despite his success and the Dodgers facing a need in left field throughout much of last season because of Michael Conforto's lack of production, Ward never received much consideration for his MLB debut. That could change in 2206, whether with the Dodgers or part of another team.