San Francisco Giants Have Less Than Stellar Outlook Ahead of Spring Training
The first offseason for the San Francisco Giants with former star catcher Buster Posey leading the front office was a mixed bag.
It was encouraging to see him identify a need and address it, as shortstop was a position the team wanted to upgrade. They accomplished that goal, going right to the top of the market for the No. 1 player available, Willy Adames.
The former Milwaukee Brewers star agreed to a seven-year, $182 million contract, the largest in franchise history.
With him locked in at shortstop and Matt Chapman agreeing to an extension in September to hold down third base long-term, the Giants are set for years to come on the left side of their infield.
They are hoping that Tyler Fitzgerald can adjust well to being at second base full-time, giving them as stellar group to build around on the dirt. In the not-too-distant future, top prospect Bryce Eldridge will be handling things at first base, giving San Francisco one of the best infield groups in baseball.
Unfortunately for Posey, there is still plenty of work to be done, evidenced by Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report placing them at No. 20 in his pre-Spring Training power rankings.
The team failed to bring in another impact bat alongside Adames, as their lineup is lacking compared to their peers in the National League West and other playoff contenders.
Right now, the biggest question mark is arguably the pitching staff.
There is an impressive amount of depth behind their reliable ace, Logan Webb, but plenty of question marks. The team is going to need a lot to go right, especially in the health department, for things to be positive on the mound.
Justin Verlander is a big name, but does he have the game to match any longer?
Coming off the worst season of his storied career, some analysts certainly believe that he is no longer a serviceable pitcher. But, numbers would suggest otherwise, as he just needs to find a way to stay healthy.
Since Posey retired as a player, the Giants have hovered right around the .500 mark, consistently falling a few games short.
Unfortunately, that looks like it will be the case again.
However, if Adames has the sort of impact he is capable of and Verlander can keep up the performance he showed before neck injuries derailed him in 2024, they could be enough to help push the team to 81 wins.
While still not enough to contend for a World Series, it would be a step in the right direction and make it easier for Posey to pitch to the kind of free agents the team needs to help push them over the top.