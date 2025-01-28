San Francisco Giants Star Prospect Praised For Making Minor Leagues Look Easy
The San Francisco Giants have one of the weaker farm systems in baseball with a borderline concerning lack of top-end talent to help the franchise contend for titles in the future.
While there is certainly not a ton of future stars waiting in the wings, the prospect pool in the organization is headlined by someone who may very well be one of the best players in the sport in the not so distant future.
New rankings have Giants future franchise first baseman Bryce Eldridge as the No. 24 prospect in baseball, but there's a ton of people who follow things extremely closely who believe the tall lefty should be ranked a whole lot higher than that.
During an appearance on MLB Network, Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline discussed Eldridge and talked about what makes him so special.
"In his first full season in the Minor Leagues he led all teenagers with 23 home runs," Callis said when asked about the young star making the minors look easy thus far, bringing up the wise move of the team to make him a full time hitter despite his impressive status as a pitcher as well. "They made the right choice, this guy has massive power, the bat speed, the leverage ... This is a future 40 home run guy who got to Triple-A at age 19, his power is crazy."
Eldridge just turned 20 years old in October though he does not appear far from the big leagues despite his young age.
The 2023 first round pick started putting up absolutely absurd numbers in his first season as a professional. After dominating rookie ball and Low-A over his 31 games in 2023, Eldridge climbed the ladder rapidly in 2024 and advanced all the way to Triple-A after beginning the year in Low-A again.
But it was the 48 games in High-A which were most impressive for the slugger this past season, posting an OPS of 1.060 with a .335 batting average, a .619 slugging percentage, and a .442 on-base percentage.
Eldridge's rapid ascension through the ranks is encouraging for San Francisco fans who want to see him at the next level sooner rather than later.
In all likelihood, he will play a large portion of the season in Triple-A, and it would not be shocking if he finally ran into a little bit of a wall in his development rather than simply continuing to rake without any resistance.
He has already proven he's legit and going to be a key part of the Giants future, therefore there's no need to get antsy and rush him along.
Eldridge will get to the MLB on his own timeline.
That timeline just may be a whole lot sooner than anyone expected it to be.