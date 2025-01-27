San Francisco Giants' Newest Star Embraces Leadership Role Right Away
New San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey wasted little time putting his imprint on the franchise.
Early in his first free agency leading the front office, he made a huge splash, agreeing to a deal with shortstop Willy Adames.
That was identified as the position that needed to be upgraded the most this winter and they went to the top of the market to get a deal done. The two sides agreed to a seven-year, $182 million contract, the largest in franchise history.
He has yet to suit up for a game with his new team but he has already made his presence felt. He wasted very little time looking to help his new team upgrade the roster.
Before free-agent ace starting pitcher Corbin Burnes signed a contract with their rivals, the Arizona Diamondbacks, Adames attempted to get his former Milwaukee Brewers teammate to join him in the Bay Area.
Offseason workouts were held at the team’s training facility at Papego Park in Phoenix, Ariz., a few weeks ago and Adames attended. Those are optional workouts in which veterans don't always participate.
Looking to build chemistry and cohesion with his new franchise, the star shortstop decided to make a quick return to the Dominican Republic and stay in Arizona permanently instead of waiting until spring training next month.
Adames was also part of the contingent, which included relief pitcher Camilo Doval and Jerar Encarnacion, who visited the Felipe Alou Baseball Academy in the Dominican Republic to meet the new group of international free agents who were signed, including 17-year-old Josuar Gonzalez.
"It was great to be there for them," Adames told NBC Sports Bay Area over the weekend, via Taylor Wirth. "It was great to see, obviously, the complex, but to get to know the guys there. Obviously the young kids that just got signed, for those kids that's an important day. I was there when I was 16 in that position and I wish I had a big-leaguer on my signing day, it would have been amazing.
"I wanted to give that to them so they can appreciate that day and having a familiar face from the organization. I think it was just a great idea and when they asked me to go I was like 'yeah, of course.' it was cool."
That wasn’t a trip Adames had to make. With only a few weeks remaining in his offseason to take some time to himself, no one would have blamed him for staying home and doing something else.
But, he knew how much it would mean to the youngsters and is looking to make as positive of an impact as possible with his new team.
It is going to take more than just Adames for the Giants to return to prominence, but he was an excellent first addition in the new era under Posey.