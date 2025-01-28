San Francisco Giants Have Major Concerns With Lack of High-End Prospects
The San Francisco Giants are hoping that better days are on the horizon with Buster Posey taking over the front office as president of baseball operations.
He knows what it takes to be a champion on the field, helping the franchise win three World Series championships during his career as a catcher. Now, he is hoping to carry that success over into his executive role.
Posey knows that he has his work cut out for him as the Giants are in a brutal spot in the National League West.
There was already a sizable gap that existed between them and the Los Angeles Dodgers, who won the World Series in 2024, before the spending spree they went on this offseason.
The gap between San Francisco and the San Diego Padres may have shrunk this offseason, but it can be argued it widened between them and the Arizona Diamondbacks, who finished nine games ahead last year.
The Giants are certainly hopeful that they are taking steps in the right direction after landing shortstop Willy Adames in free agency. The two sides agreed to a seven-year, $182 million deal, the largest contract in franchise history.
Justin Verlander looks to have something left in the tank, but he will be 42 years old when Opening Days rolls around and isn’t a long-term answer for the club.
Finding long-term answers is certainly easier said than done in San Francisco.
Developing talent has not come easily for the franchise, evident by their presence or lack thereof, on the top 100 prospects list that Keith Law of The Athletic compiled.
The Giants are one of five teams in the MLB that had only one player make the list, along with the Atlanta Braves, Athletics, Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels.
Atlanta and Houston being on the one-and-done list isn’t too shocking given they have spent recent history vying for and winning championships. That is a costly venture, as prospects have regularly been on the move to bolster the Major League club.
San Francisco, who has made the postseason once in the last eight years, being on that list is certainly a cause for concern.
That puts an immense amount of pressure on first baseman Bryce Eldridge, as he is the only long-term upgrade the team has waiting in the wings currently in their farm system with star potential.
There are always prospects who will emerge during the season, but one of Posey’s long-term goals as the leader of the front office has to be to start bolstering the organizational depth and farm systems.