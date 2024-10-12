San Francisco Giants Offseason Target Predicted To Land More Than Ohtani in Contract
The best indication of what the San Francisco Giants plan to do in the winter was seen when they signed Matt Chapman to a $151 million deal spanning over six seasons.
Factor that in with their decision to bring in Buster Posey, and there's no reason for the Giants not to spend as much money as possible this offseason.
San Francisco's recent issue hasn't been their unwillingness to spend. The ownership group hasn't been cheap, but they've failed to find true stars.
It's been a major issue over the past couple of winters, and until the Giants start winning games at a high level, it could continue to be a problem. However, many believe there are other factors in the scenario, such as the ballpark, the city of San Francisco, and other reasons.
While some of those are rightful concerns, as many of the top hitters in Major League Baseball want to play in hitter-friendly parks, guys often take the most money they get offered.
If they want somebody in the offseason and offer them the biggest contract, it feels safe to say the Giants would be in a good position to land said player.
If they want to do that this winter, Juan Soto is the player to try it with.
The issue, however, is his potential contract.
Eli Ben-Porat of Baseball America predicted the left-handed hitting outfielder would land a $701 million deal this winter.
"How big of a contract will Soto get? Before the season, I predicted that Soto will sign with the Yankees for 15 years, $701 million dollars (please ignore my other bold predictions). I think that’s roughly what he’ll get in free agency, and I think there is almost no chance the Yankees let him walk. There are very few players in baseball for whom you can expect a six-win floor for at least the next three seasons, and any team that’s looking to win a World Series is going to want to sign him. As with the infamous ‘Arson Judge’ moment, when it temporarily looked like the Yankees slugger was going to San Francisco, I think New York will do whatever it takes to sign him. And I think that number will be $1 million more than what Shohei Ohtani received."
It's easy to go down the list of why San Francisco needs a player of Soto's caliber. However, it's also unrealistic to ask any team in baseball to hand out a contract worth nearly $1 billion.
He might be worth the money with 201 career home runs and 160 OPS+ in 3,280 at-bats, but if his price tag gets that high, don't expect the Giants to be in play.