Legend's Meeting With San Francisco Giants Matt Chapman Wasn’t About Contract
San Francisco Giants legend Buster Posey has played a big role in the organization since he decided to hang it up. Now a minority owner, the hope and expectation is for Posey to continue to do so.
Having the all-time great speak with free agents should be a big help as the Giants look to land a star in the future.
It's already helped with current players. Posey was involved with San Francisco keeping Matt Chapman around, who recently signed a six-year, $151 million deal.
However, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Posey didn't speak with Chapman about contract negotiations. Instead, the now 37-year-old made him confident in what the Giants will do in the future.
"While Giants minority owner Buster Posey met privately with third baseman Matt Chapman the day before signing his six-year, $151 million contract, it had little to do with contract negotiations but everything to do about answering Chapman’s questions about the future of the franchise. Posey assured him that the Giants plan to spend, and spend big, turning the organization around as quickly as possible."
While Posey didn't help with his current deal, Nightengale added that he helped get Chapman a no-trade clause and more.
"The only contractual issues that were unresolved before Posey’s involvement was agreeing to give Chapman a complete no-trade clause and compromising on a $1 million signing bonus. Chapman was originally seeking a $2 million signing bonus since he had a $2 million buyout in his original three-year, $80 million deal with a buyout."
There might not be a better play than Posey to help with things like this. If there's one guy in San Francisco's history who understands the history, expectations, and what's to come, it's Posey.
Chapman had other reasons to stay. His $151 million deal is a very fair price to pay for someone who's had one of the better offensive seasons of his career.
Even if his bat slows down and returns to what it's been, there's always value in a Platinum Glove third baseman.
Chapman's relationship with head coach Bob Melvin also doesn't hurt. They have a lengthy history together that looks like it'll continue for the next few years.
As for the future, hopefully, Posey will help them add a few big-name free agents this winter. If he can persuade future players to come play in the Bay Area, there's a lot to be excited about.