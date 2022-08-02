Amed Rosario Walks Off Diamondbacks As Guardians Get Win

What a way to start the homestand!

Amed Rosario has been such a big part of this team and came through for them tonight. He walked off the Diamondbacks giving the Guardians a 6-5 win!

Will Benson was the player who scored the winning run in his Big League debut.

After each team got a few home runs, (one of them coming from Rosario) the game was tied at four heading into extra innings. Arizona was able to put up one in the tenth, but the Guardians struck right back.

Andres Gimenez drove in Jose Ramirez with a line drive to tie the game at five. It was Gimenez's fourth hit of the game and he continues to come up for the Guardians in clutch situations. He also stole three bases against the D-Backs and continued to put the team in a position to win.

Then in the eleventh, Rosario came to the plate and knocked in the winning run. After the game, he talked about how great the energy was in the dugout and how it helps them play.

Listen to what else he had to say:

Huge credit needs to go to Trevor Stephan and Sam Hentges who both pitched great in extras. Having that runner start at second is an awkward position to come into and they handled it beautifully.

The Guardians continue their series with the Diamondbacks tomorrow night. Triston McKenzie will take the mound and will face off against Zac Gallen with the first pitch at 7:10 pm.

