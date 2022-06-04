Shane Bieber came into Baltimore sharp, and the team backed him up with run support.

The Guardians started their three-game series with the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night. The game couldn't have gotten off to a better start as the Guardians plated two in the first inning thanks to an Amed Rosario single, and back-to-back doubles from José Ramírez and Owen Miller.

Myles Straw led off the third with a single, and Ramírez, Miller, and Josh Naylor each added a knock to make it a 5-0 game. Miller would single again in the seventh followed up by a double from Naylor to make it 6-0.

The biggest story of the night, however, wasn't the Guardians' offense, but rather the pitching performance by Shane Bieber.

Bieber was dominating the Orioles into the sixth before Trey Mancini broke up his no-no-hit with a two-out single. Bieber had retired 14 straight prior, and the only baserunners had came from a walk in the first and second inning.

His night would end after giving up two singles in the seventh, and Enyel De Los Santos would take his spot and work two quick outs.

However, Mancini would double to left to cut the lead to 6-2, and a single from Anthony Santander made it 6-3. Eli Morgan came in to record the last out of the inning with a strikeout, and Emmanuel Clase sat down three straight in the ninth to get the save.

Bieber's final line was seven innings, three hits, two runs, two walks, and eleven strikeouts. This was his season-high for punch outs, and he brought his stuff.

The Guardians had 14 hits on the night including two a piece from Straw, Ramírez, Naylor, Oscar Gonzalez, and Austin Hedges. Miller had a three-hit night, and Rosario had one.

The Guardians will be back in action Saturday at 4:05 PM with Triston McKenzie (3-4, 2.65) on the hill for the Guardians and Tyler Wells (2-4, 3.71) for the Birds. The club has now won four-straight after sweeping the Royals at home.

