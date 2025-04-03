Guardians Manager Gets Honest About Series Loss To Padres
The Cleveland Guardians started the 2025 season on a high note, winning the opening series against the Kansas City Royals in a hard-fought affair.
The offense was rolling in their first three games, the starters showed promise, and the team made some highlight plays on defense.
However, the Guardians looked like a completely different team against the San Diego Padres, and Cleveland got swept by one of the National League's powerhouses.
Stephen Vogt was honest about his team's performance following the series finale.
While Cleveland's skipper tipped his cap to how the Padres pitched and hit, Vogt also knows his team is better than how they played over the past three days.
"Obviously, we're gonna continue working. This was a three-game series where we got beat three days in a row, and we're going to use the off day, refocus, and be ready to go," said Vogt.
Specifically, in the series finale, the Guardians manager believes, "We didn't take care of the baseball the way we know we can."
Over the three-game set, Cleveland uncharacteristically committed five errors, which proved costly on the scoreboard.
While this was a series in which everything seemed to go right for the Padres, Vogt also knows, "There's a lot of things that we're going to continue to improve. We're better than what we showed this week. We take care of the ball better than what we showed this week, and we pitch better, and we have better at-bats."
At the end of the day, the Guardians must accept the results of this series against one of the National League's top teams and figure out how to improve from it.
"They straight up, they beat us. Tip your cap to them," continued Vogt. "They're a really good team, but we are, too. This is a three-game series that we'll remember, and we will get better from it."
