Guardians Skipper Encouraged By Intriguing Pitcher's Season Debut
Heading into spring training, the initial plan for the Cleveland Guardians wasn't to have Logan Allen in their starting rotation. However, the lefty had a phenomenal training camp and earned a spot as one of Cleveland's five starters.
The lefty made his first appearance of the season on Tuesday night in Cleveland's loss to the San Diego Padres, and Stephen Vogt was clearly encouraged by what he saw from the 26-year-old.
Allen did give up some runs, but Cleveland's skipper overall thought, "Logan was outstanding."
"He got in trouble early it seemed like every inning, but wiggled his way out. He used the defense. He did exactly what we wanted him to. He pounded the strike zone and got weak contact. He mixed in a few walks, and that hurt, but I couldn't be more pleased with how Logan threw the ball tonight. I thought it was outstanding," said Vogt.
Allen allowed seven hits, gave up four runs, issued five walks, and struck out just one batter in his first start of the year.
Despite the final line, there was a lot to like about Allen's approach.
Yes, five walks is something that can't happen again, but most of those came toward the end of Allen's outing when he was clearly running out of gas. Overall, he threw 61 percent of his pitches for strikes.
As Vogt said, Allen used the defense to get out of multiple jams, and it was clear that this was done by design. The lefty was pounding the bottom of the strike zone, which caused weak contact and groundouts.
As the fifth starter in the rotation, the Guardians don't need Allen to throw like an ace to be an effective pitcher.
If he can limit a few of the walks in the future, then what Allen did against the Padres is exactly what can help Cleveland's pitching staff moving forward.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Outfield Is Elite In Critical Area
MORE: Elite Cleveland Guardians Prospect Suffers Shoulder Injury
MORE: Should The Guardians Be Concerned About Luis Ortiz's First Start?
MORE: Guardians' Star Pitcher Receives Massive Injury Update
MORE: Three Observations From The Cleveland Guardians Loss vs. Padres