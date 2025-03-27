How to Watch The Cleveland Guardians During The 2025 MLB Season
Opening Day is finally here, which means the Cleveland Guardians are set for another season of magical baseball. If you can't make it out to Progressive Field this year, there are still multiple ways you can catch the Guardians in action throughout the regular season.
Here's how you can watch the Guardians this season.
The team announced on Thursday via a post on X all of the channels that their games will be broadcasted on, with the list being as followed:
Spectrum: Channel 306 or 1306 (National 447)
AT&T: Channel 736 or 1736
COX: Channel 80
DirecTV: Channel 662
FuboTV
In addition to the main television providers, the Cleveland Guardians as also offering another way to stream regular-season games through cleguardians.tv this season.
The deal is $99.99 a year, which allows you to "stream Guardians' games without blackouts live or on demand for the entire 2025 regular season", according to the website. However, this is subjected to national exclusivities. This option is part of the MLB's main streaming service, MLB.TV, a service fans have used to view other teams outside of their region.
Cleveland is set to play 81 home games this regular season, but will start of their 2025 campaign with a nine-game road stand against the Kansas City Royals, San Diego Padres, and the Los Angeles Angels.
