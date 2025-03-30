Cleveland Guardians Pitcher Receives Head-Turning Prediction
The Cleveland Guardians are certainly more known for their bullpen than their starting rotation, but there is one Guardians starter in particular who is generating considerable buzz with the 2025 MLB season now in full swing: Gavin Williams.
A former top prospect, Williams missed half of last year due to elbow inflammation, and when he did return, he was underwhelming, pitching to the tune of 4.86 ERA over 16 starts.
However, there are many who really like the 25-year-old this season, and he began his 2025 campaign by going five innings and allowing two runs on four hits in a no-decision during a 4-3 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.
Eno Sarris of The Athletic has dropped a very bold prediction for Williams, going as far to say that he expects the right-hander to contend for an AL Cy Young award.
"I'm really excited about Gavin Williams," Sarris said. "... I think Gavin Williams could be a Cy Young contender this year."
Considering that Williams has yet to throw 100 innings in a single season since entering the big leagues in 2023, that is one heck of a projection.
The Fayetteville, N.C. native was selected by Cleveland with the 23rd overall pick of the 2021 MLB Draft and was ranked the 20th-best prospect in the league by Baseball America heading into 2023.
Williams ultimately made 16 starts that season, going 3-5 with a 3.29 ERA while allowing 66 hits and registering 81 strikeouts across 82 innings.
His strikeout rate has dipped in the majors, but we are dealing with a very small sample size thus far. We'll see if Williams can elevate his performance and perhaps reach new heights this year.
