Guardians Connected to Huge Trade Deadline Deal With Phillies
The Cleveland Guardians are in a rather awkward position heading into the MLB trade deadline, as no one is really sure whether they will buy or sell. If they do sell, though, they have multiple star players that will greatly interest other teams, including the Philadelphia Phillies.
The Athletic recently released a new trade deadline big board, and on it, it included Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan, whose name has been floated in trade speculation quite a bit in recent weeks. The Phillies were then named as a potential destination for the two-time All-Star.
Kwan is slashing .285/.348/.393 with six home runs and 32 RBI over 415 plate appearances while once again playing tremendous defense in left field.
While the 27-year-old does not bring a ton of pop to the table, his ability to make contact, his speed and his fantastic glove make him a very valuable commodity between now and July 31. Not only that, but Kwan is under club control through 2027.
Of course, the chances of Cleveland moving Kwan seem rather unlikely. The Guardians definitely might move some other pieces, but they've played well enough recently where Kwan may now be off the table. Then again, when it comes to Cleveland, you never know.
Many have been wondering when the Guardians will try to extend Kwan, but that time has not come yet. It's entirely possible that Cleveland does not want to pay him long term, which could lead to the Guardians pulling the trigger on a trade package they feel is substantial enough.
