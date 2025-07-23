3 Dream Trade Deadline Targets for The Cleveland Guardians
Many of the discussions surrounding the Cleveland Guardians and their trade deadline plans have centered on the players the team could potentially trade away.
Let's flip the script and have Cleveland be on the exciting end of some blockbuster potential deals.
Here are three dream trade deadline targets for the Guardians.
(Note: Although these are "dream" trade targets for the Guardians, the list will include players already in trade rumors to add a sense of realism.)
Brandon Lowe
Despite Cleveland's recent hot stretch at the plate, it still needs more offensive help.
The Guardians infielders collectively have a slash line of .225/.297/.384 this season and could benefit from adding a proven big league bat to the mix.
A dream target to anchor the infield is Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe, who is hitting .269/.320/.480 with an .800 OPS this season, including 19 home runs and 11 doubles.
The left-handed hitter would perfectly slide into the cleanup spot, right behind Jose Ramirez in the lineup.
Lowe was just added to the injured list, so with his trade value slightly lower, perhaps the Guardians could actually pull off a deal to acquire him.
Jarren Duran
Again, the Guardians need more proven MLB hitters, and one player who has appeared in trade rumors that would be a perfect fit in Cleveland is Boston Red Sox's Jarren Duran.
If Boston does decide to trade Duran before July 31, he could arguably be the best hitter that gets moved. The former All-Star is having a slight down year for his standards, boasting an OPS of .756.
Duran is another hitter that would slide nicely into Cleveland's lineup, fit well behind Ramirez.
Another reason Duran would be a dream target for the Guardians is that he's under team control through the 2028 season.
Owen Caissie
The Guardians love having young, cost-controlled, high-upside players on their roster. The best prospect who could be traded in the next two weeks is the Chicago Cubs' No. 1-ranked prospect, Owen Caissie.
The 23-year-old has a .930 OPS at Triple-A this season and has proven time and time again he's ready for The Show.
Obviously, you never know how a player is going to perform once they reach the big leagues, but all indications show Caissie being a league-average bat at best.
The Guardians could immediately plug Caissie in as their everyday right fielder and do so for the next four or five seasons.
That would truly be a dream come true for Cleveland.
