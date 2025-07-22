MLB Insider Provides Trade Update On Guardians All-Star
The Cleveland Guardians have been at the center of a lot of MLB trade deadline speculation over the last few weeks.
They have several star players who contending teams would love to add to their roster, but Cleveland's direction at the deadline is still unknown.
One player who has been in trade rumors is Guardians' Steven Kwan. However, it appears Cleveland will ultimately keep their All-Star and Gold Glove left fielder.
ESPN's Buster Olney recently reported that while opposing teams are asking about Kwan, Cleveland is unlikely to move him.
"The player asked about the most on the Guardians' roster is Steven Kwan, but given that he's 2 1/2 years away from free agency, it's unlikely he'll be traded, according to sources. His slash line this year: .288/.352/.398, with 11 SB," wrote Olney on X.
With how Cleveland's front office operates, it makes sense that they would listen to trade offers on any player on their roster who's not named Jose Ramirez.
However, listening to offers doesn't mean a trade is inevitable.
As Olney points out, Kwan is still under team control for the foreseeable future, which is something the Guardians covet in their players.
Plus, Cleveland doesn't have an immediate replacement for Kwan in left field and is still trying to figure out the long-term solutions at the other two outfield positions.
Perhaps a Guardians-Kwan trade happens at some point down the line, but it seems like a deal happening in the next two weeks becomes less and less likely.
