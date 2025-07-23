REPORT: Guardians Listening To Trade Offers for Star Pitcher
The Cleveland Guardians have some interesting trade chips leading up to the deadline. One player who could be on that move that hasn't received much attention so far is Shane Bieber.
However, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported on Wednesday that the teams are calling about the former Cy Young winner, and the Guardians are listening.
"Bieber's $16 million player option for next year is an impediment, certainly, but if his stuff is good enough, high-payroll teams could see him as a risk worth taking," wrote Passan.
Bieber hasn't pitched in a big league game since April of 2024 and is still rehabbing from Tommy John surgery.
He said he "felt great" after his recent affiliate outing on Tuesday night, but trading for him would still be a risk. Still, a contending team desperate for starting pitching could see value in Bieber; everyone knows how good he can be at his best.
From the Guardians' perspective, adding Bieber to the rotation would obviously be a nice boost down the stretch.
However, as Passan notes, the Guardians desperately need more offense, and Cleveland's starters have been performing at a high level over the last few months. The rotation has a combined ERA of 3.80 (third in the AL) and a WHIP of 1.20 (fourth in the AL) since June 1.
Trading Bieber for a proven big-league bat could actually help the Guardians in a potential playoff push.
First things first, hopefully Bieber can return to the mound this season.
If he does, it will be interesting to see what team he's pitching for.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Make Interesting Move to Help Offensive Production
MORE: 3 Dream Trade Deadline Targets for The Cleveland Guardians
MORE: Mets Linked to MLB Trade Deadline Bombshell With Guardians
MORE: MLB Insider Provides Trade Update On Guardians All-Star
MORE: Former Guardians Player Gets Brutally Honest on Embattled Cleveland Pitcher