Mets Linked to MLB Trade Deadline Bombshell With Guardians
The Cleveland Guardians are in a rather awkward spot heading into the MLB trade deadline. While they are still firmly in playoff contention, they are just a .500 ballclub, which may sway them toward selling before July 31.
Of course, if Cleveland does decide to move some pieces, closer Emmanuel Clase will be at or near the top of every contender's wish list, specifically those looking for relief help.
We have already heard bullpen-needy teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies pitched as potential destinations for Clase, but now, a new club has been mentioned as a possible landing spot: the New York Mets.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic has pegged the Mets as a squad that could try to make a run at Clase if he becomes available, and given the lack of elite depth in New York's bullpen (the Mets rank a slightly above average 14th in bullpen ERA), it does make sense.
Here's the thing, though: New York already has a very established closer in Edwin Diaz, so Clase would probably be relegated to the role of setup man in the Big Apple. Clase may not like that, but considering he is under team control through 2028, he wouldn't have much of a choice if the Guardians deciding to go in the direction of trading him to the Mets.
Clase has rebounded well after a rough start to the season, laying claim to a 2.86 ERA while allowing 44 hits and recording 44 strikeouts over 44 innings. He also owns a 2.34 FIP.
The 27-year-old has certainly not been as dominant as last year, when he pitched to the tune of a 0.61 ERA, but he remains a terrific relief arm who could absolutely help a contender like New York.
