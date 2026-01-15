Do the Cleveland Guardians have one more move in them?

The Cleveland Guardians have had a quiet offseason. Again.

And now national pundits are criticizing them for it. Bleacher Report said the Guardians have had the third-worst offseason in all of baseball.

WAS IT REALLY THAT BAD?

While it does not seem like the Guardians did much, heck, their biggest signing was Shawn Armstrong. Bleacher Report noted that the Guardians have a gap of $24 million between what they spent in 2025 compared to what they are projected to spend in 2026. With Jose Ramirez publicly stating that he took less money for the benefit of the team, that is not a great look.

This team is always looking to find talent on the cheap, relying heavily on its farm system. This year is no different. They got some of their top prospects, like Chase DeLauter, Parker Messick, and CJ Kayfus, some real MLB experience at the tail end of last season. This year, they are almost like free agent additions if they can consistently put up numbers every day.

Add in the bullpen arms they signed to replace Cade Smith, who is likely to move into Emmanuel Clase’s voided closer role, and the offseason is not looking as gloomy as it seems from a distance.

And on a final note, they retained arguably the most important part of their staff, Carl Willis, the pitching coach. His experience working with the game’s best pitchers and back-to-back AL Manager of the Year, Stephen Vogt, will only bring positive things to the club.

WHAT CAN THEY STILL DO?

The Guardians have been seeking a right-handed outfielder all winter long. They have also had Steven Kwan on the trade block since the past trade deadline. Despite agreeing to a deal in arbitration, Kwan could still be dealt. You can get back plenty of talent for a bat and glove of Kwan’s caliber.

If they do not want to trade Kwan, which is totally understandable, they can still sign that free agent outfielder. One that is still out there, garnering a lot of attention the past week or so on the market, is Harrison Bader.

Bader is a proven outfielder, winning a Gold Glove in 2021. He also had one of his best seasons at the dish, hitting a combined .277 for the Twins and the Phillies. He also hit 17 home runs and drove in 54 runs. Run production from the right side is what the Guardians have been coveting all winter.

They will need to act faster than slower because the Mets, Yankees, and Phillies all have their eyes on Bader. Another reason he is being sought after is that he likely will not demand a long or expensive contract, considering he has been on six teams since 2022.

At the end of the day, the Guardians need another bat. Preferably a right-handed batter. We already know they do not want someone long-term, so they can leave the gates open for prospects in the minors.

There are a handful of players that fit this criteria, and the Guardians need to do what they can to sign one before the season.