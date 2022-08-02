Guardians Complete Trade With Twins

The clock was ticking down to the trade deadline and the Guardians had yet to make a move. But with just over an hour left before the 6:00 pm deadline, they struck a deal with the Minnesota Twins to acquire Ian Hamilton for catcher Sandy Leon.

It may not be the blockbuster trade that fans were hoping for, but at least it's something. The move also addresses a need for the Guardians in bullpen help.

Hamilton has put up some solid numbers in the minors this season. He has a 1.88 ERA in 23 relief appearances with eight walks and 36 strikeouts. He has officially been assigned to AAA Columbus.

What did it cost the Guardians to get him? Sandy Leon.

The Guardians traded for Leon earlier in the season during Austin Hedges' IL stint with a concussion. He was serviceable in that role but obviously didn't have a spot once Hedges came back.

Leon will be most remembered for his two scoreless innings of relief when the team called on him to help pitch.

At the end of the day, it's a virtually no-risk move that gives the Guardians a little more pitching depth. Something that's never bad to have.

