Skip to main content

Naylor And Reyes Were Bright Spots As Guardians Drop Game One Of Doubleheader To Yankees

The Yankees beat the Guardians in game one of today's doubleheader.

That wasn't exactly how the Guardians envisioned the series opener against the Yankees going. 

After being rained out last night, the Yankees beat the Guardians 13-4 in the first game of the doubleheader. 

The Guardians got to Gerrit Cole early with back-to-back home runs in the second inning from Josh Naylor and then, Franmil Reyes. But Cole settled in after this and wouldn't allow another run. 

Naylor and Reyes were both bright sports for the Guardians, despite the loss. They combined to go 4-8, including their home runs. 

The Guardians got a little life in them when Aroldis Champman walked the bases loaded in the seventh inning with no outs. This gave the fans some hope of a comeback. They ended up scoring two runs to put a dent in the Yankees' lead. 

On the pitching end of things, Kirk McCarty did what he could against an absolutely loaded Yankees lineup. He pitched five innings and gave up four runs on six hits. He also had three strikeouts.

Considering he got the call-up today to pitch against arguably the best lineup in the MLB, McCarty did a decent job. The box score may not show it, but he made some nice pitches and had seven swings and misses. 

Relief appearances from Anthony Gose, Anthony Castro, and Ernie Clement (again) all combined to give up eight hits and seven runs. 

The Yankees are a team that you simply cannot give second chances to or they will make you pay for it. Jose Ramirez made a mental mistake in the third inning and an error from Andres Gimenez are examples of this. 

The Guardians will look to even up the series this evening. Game two will feature Aaron Civale on the mound for the Guardians and early Cy Young candidate Nestor Cortes for the Yankees. The first pitch will be at 6:10 p.m. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

-----

You May Also Like:

Guardians Make Moves, Gabriel Arias Gets Call Up

Guardians Farm Report: Naylor Reaches Base Five Times Including Second Triple-A Home Run In Columbus Route

Series Opener Between Guardians And Yankees Postponed

The Guardians Should Reconsider Any Amed Rosario Trade

Andres Gimenez Is An All-Star, Whether He Is Voted One Or Not

Guardians Farm Report: Rocchio Homers Twice And Drives In Five Runs For Akron Thursday

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI

naylor5
Prospects

Guardians Farm Report: Naylor Reaches Base Five Times Including Second Triple-A Home Run In Columbus Route

By Todd Paquette4 hours ago
Gabriel Arias April 20 2022
News

Guardians Make Moves, Gabriel Arias Gets Call Up

By Tommy Wild4 hours ago
Rain Out July 1 2022
News

Series Opener Between Guardians And Yankees Postponed

By Tommy Wild19 hours ago
Amed Rosario June 29 2022
Opinion

The Guardians Should Reconsider Any Amed Rosario Trade

By Tommy WildJul 1, 2022
rocchio5
Prospects

Guardians Farm Report: Rocchio Homers Twice And Drives In Five Runs For Akron Thursday

By Todd PaquetteJul 1, 2022
Andres Gimenez June 30 2022
Opinion

Andres Gimenez Is An All-Star, Whether He Is Voted One Or Not

By Tommy WildJun 30, 2022
jones
Prospects

Guardians Farm Report: Jones Goes Deep, Drives In Four In Clippers Route

By Todd PaquetteJun 30, 2022
Josh Naylor Walk Off
News

WATCH: Josh Naylor Hits Walk-Off Home Run To Beat Twins In Extra Innings

By Tommy WildJun 29, 2022