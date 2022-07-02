Naylor And Reyes Were Bright Spots As Guardians Drop Game One Of Doubleheader To Yankees

The Yankees beat the Guardians in game one of today's doubleheader.

That wasn't exactly how the Guardians envisioned the series opener against the Yankees going.

After being rained out last night, the Yankees beat the Guardians 13-4 in the first game of the doubleheader.

The Guardians got to Gerrit Cole early with back-to-back home runs in the second inning from Josh Naylor and then, Franmil Reyes. But Cole settled in after this and wouldn't allow another run.

Naylor and Reyes were both bright sports for the Guardians, despite the loss. They combined to go 4-8, including their home runs.

The Guardians got a little life in them when Aroldis Champman walked the bases loaded in the seventh inning with no outs. This gave the fans some hope of a comeback. They ended up scoring two runs to put a dent in the Yankees' lead.

On the pitching end of things, Kirk McCarty did what he could against an absolutely loaded Yankees lineup. He pitched five innings and gave up four runs on six hits. He also had three strikeouts.

Considering he got the call-up today to pitch against arguably the best lineup in the MLB, McCarty did a decent job. The box score may not show it, but he made some nice pitches and had seven swings and misses.

Relief appearances from Anthony Gose, Anthony Castro, and Ernie Clement (again) all combined to give up eight hits and seven runs.

The Yankees are a team that you simply cannot give second chances to or they will make you pay for it. Jose Ramirez made a mental mistake in the third inning and an error from Andres Gimenez are examples of this.

The Guardians will look to even up the series this evening. Game two will feature Aaron Civale on the mound for the Guardians and early Cy Young candidate Nestor Cortes for the Yankees. The first pitch will be at 6:10 p.m.

