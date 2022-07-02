Guardians Make Moves, Gabriel Arias Gets Call Up

The Guardians made multiple moves before today's doubleheader against the Yankees. One of them was calling up highly ranked prospect Gabriel Arias.

The Guardians made a few moves before their doubleheader against New York Yankees and fans will want to keep an eye on them.

Recalled Gabriel Arias From AAA

The first move, and perhaps the one that will get the most attention, was the team calling back up highly ranked prospect, Gabriel Arias from AAA Columbus.

This will not be Arias' first stint with the Guardians this season. He was called up as the 27th man in April for a doubleheader against the White Sox. He played in both games and even got his first Major League hit in that opportunity.

Arias has battled with some injuries in the Minor League this season, but it appears he is ready to go and make an impact at the Big League level.

Recalled Kirk McCarty From AAA

The Guardians also recalled Kirk McCarty from AAA as the 27th man and to start game one of today's doubleheader.

McCarty has made a few appearances with the Guardians this season. The first one came back in April against the Yankees and he also pitched against the Rangers.

Oscar Gonzalez To 10-Day IL

When Oscar Gonzalez was called up to the Guardians' roster, he was a hitting machine. He opened up June on a nine-game hitting streak and finally got his first Major League home run in Los Angeles against the Dodgers. But towards the end of the month, he started to slow down a little bit, in comparison to how he started it.

Thankfully, it doesn't sound like Gonzalez's injury is super serious. He became a huge part of the Guardians' lineup and showcased some of his defensive potential in right field as well.

James Karinchak Activated From 60-Day IL, Optioned To AAA

James Karinchack has yet to make an appearance for the Guardians in 2022 due to injury, but it seems that he is progressing along in his rehab. The club took him off of the 60-Day IL and optioned him to AAA Columbus.

This is great news! We have seen how silly Karinchak can make batters look when he is fully healthy. Once he is ready to go, he will make a big impact in the Guardians' bullpen.

Tobias Meyers DFA

With all of the moves that the Guardians made, someone had to be the odd man out. Tobias Meyers was that guy in this situation.

The right-handed pitcher was with AAA Columbus this season before the Guardians designated him for assignment.

