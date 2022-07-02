Guardians Farm Report: Naylor Reaches Base Five Times Including Second Triple-A Home Run In Columbus Route

Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night

Only five of the Cleveland Guardians seven minor league teams were in action on Friday as both Akron and Lake County's games were postponed by rain.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

Cleveland Guardians 23-year-old RHP prospect Xzavion Curry would get plenty of run support in his Triple-A debut on Friday for Columbus.

Curry looked sharp striking out nine Iowa batters over five innings allowing just two runs on five hits and one walk picking up the win.

On offense left fielder Alex Call would drive in six runs on two hits including a grand slam in the 8th inning that would essentially put the game to rest.

Clippers catcher Bo Naylor would reach base five times on three hits and two walks and drive in three runs. One of Naylor's three hits was an impressive opposite field home run in the seventh inning for his second long ball with Columbus and eighth overall on the season.

Naylor is 6-for-12 with three doubles a home run, five RBI's and five walks over his last three games.

Two of the teams' hottest bats continued to reign down hits in outfielders Will Brennan and Nolan Jones. Both men would collect four hits in the game with Brennan raising his average to .374 with the Clippers and Jones now sitting at .342 since being activated off the injured list.

Columbus has averaged 11.4 runs per game over their last five games hitting .347 as a team during that stretch. The Clippers improve their record to 44-32 on the season with the win.

Top Performers:

Alex Call 2-5 2R HR 6RBI BB

Bo Naylor 3-4 R 2B HR 3RBI 2BB

Nolan Jones 4-5 4R RBI BB 2SB

Will Brennan 4-6 2R 2B RBI

Mitchell Tolman 1-3 R 2B 2BB

Will Benson 1-3 R 2BB

Tyler Freeman 2-5 2R

Xzavion Curry 5.0(IP) 5H 2R 2ER 1BB 9SO (W)

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

Akron @ Erie (Postponed)

High-A Lake County Captains

Lansing @ Lake County (Postponed)

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

Lynchburg pitchers would allow 12 runs on 15 hits to Salem dropping their second straight game in the series and fall to 38-35 on the year.

Hillcats Jake Fox and Jorge Burgos would do their best to carry the Lynchburg offense all by themselves on Friday night as they would collect all five hits the team had in the game.

Fox would stuff the stat sheet reaching base four times while scoring three runs on three hits and a walk. Two of Fox's three hits would go for extra bases as he would double and triple in the contest. He would also add a stolen base his 11th on the season.

Fox is hitting .366 over his last 13 games with a .566 OBP drawing 14 walks to only 3 strikeouts.

For Burgos he like Fox would also reach base four times against the Red Sox in the game on two hits and two walks. Burgos with the two hits would extend his hitting streak to 15 straight games for Lynchburg. During his hitting streak Burgos has put up a .393 average and a .494 OBP while driving in 14 runs.

Top Performers:

Jake Fox 3-4 3R 2B 3B RBI BB SB

Jorge Burgos 2-3 R RBI 2BB

Isaiah Greene 0-3 RBI BB

Jordan Brown 0-2 R BB

Juan Zapata 2.2(IP) 2H 1R 1ER 1BB 1SO

Arizona Complex League Guardians

Guardians 19-year-old switch hitting infield prospect Maick Collado would provide two of the teams five runs in the game on his first home run of the year. Collado had been dealing with an injury that has limited him to just eight games so far on the year.

The ACL squad would get a nice start out of young right-hander Tommy Ventimiglia in his fourth and best outing of the season. Ventimiglia the organizations 2021 18th round draft pick would go four innings allowing just one run on two hits.

Second baseman Juan Benjamin would have a nice game reaching base four times with three hits and a walk including a triple. Benjamin has been a nice surprise now hitting .366 on the season with a 1.061 OPS.

The Guardians 2021 16th round pick right-hander Zach Pettway would strike out all four batters he faced in relief throwing one and a third scoreless innings.

With the victory the ACL Guardians improve to 11-7 on the season.

Top Performers:

Juan Benjamin 3-3 R 3B RBI BB SB

Maick Collado 1-4 R HR 2RBI

Sterling Romero 2-3 2(2B)

Wuilfredo Antunez 1-4 R SB

Tommy Ventimiglia 4.0(IP) 2H 1R 1ER 2BB 1SO

Zach Pettway 1.1(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 4SO

Dominican Summer League Guardians (Blue)

The DSL Guardians (Blue) squad would fall to 11-10 on the season as the pitching staff would cough up 11 runs on just 9 hits but walk 10 batters in the game.

The offense actually out hit the Royals (Stewart) club collecting 12 hits on the day. They were led by infielders Jesus Montilla and Jhoan Gomez who each had three hits in the contest. The teams most consistent and top hitter on the season catcher Jose Cedeno would collect two more hits and is now hitting .396 on the year with a 1.087 OPS as a young 17-year-old.

Top Performers:

Jesus Montilla 3-5 3B 2RBI

Nelson Aranguren 2-5 R 2B 2RBI

Jhoan Gomez 3-5 2R 2B

Jose Cedeno 2-5 R RBI

Moises Molero 2-6 2R 2B

Kenny Pinto 4.0(IP) 3H 1R 1ER 4BB 2SO

Dominican Summer League Guardians (Red)

The DSL Guardians (Red) team has really been scuffling of late dropping their latest game to the DSL Red Sox (Red) team falling to 7-14 on the year now.

First baseman Richard Polanco would drive in the teams only run in the game while left fielder Emerson Purroy led the team in hits with two including his third double of the season.

Top Performers:

Richard Polanco 1-4 RBI

Emerson Purroy 2-4 2B

Rafael Ramirez 1-4 R

Ronald Pena 1-4 SB

Jaison Chourio 1-4

Rodarni Salvador 2.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 0SO

Erick Padilla 1.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO

-----

You May Also Like:

Guardians Keep Rolling In The Rockies, Win 7-5

Guardians Farm Report: Naylor Home Run Propels Akron To Victory In Comeback Win

Three Players To Keep An Eye On As The Guardians Hit The Road

Guardians Farm Report: Genao Extends On-Base Streak to 41 Straight Games

Guardians Farm Report: Williams Impressive In Double-A Debut For Akron Sunday

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI