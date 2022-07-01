The Guardians Should Reconsider Any Amed Rosario Trade

As the trade deadline gets closer, Amed Rosario's name may be thrown around in rumors but the Guardians should think twice before trading him.

A constant talking point among Guardians fans is what to do with Amed Rosario. There seems to be a general consensus that the shortstop should be traded before the deadline, but that may not be the best decision for the team.

I even mocked a trade the Guardians could do with St. Louis earlier in the year. But the way Rosario has been playing, the Guardians should reconsider taking him off the roster.

It certainly is difficult knowing that middle infield prospects such as Gabriel Arias and Tyler Freeman are in AAA and are eager to be everyday players. It is also tempting to say, “well Rosario's trade value is the highest it will get.” But fans also want to see the Guardians win, and that is something he can help them do.

Being the youngest team in the league, they are going to need a veteran presence to help them get through ruts such as the one they went through against Boston and towards the beginning of the Minnesota series.

Being 26 years old, Rosario is one of the older players on the roster and has been in the league since 2017. He has plenty of experience to share with the young guys.

Rosario also gets a lot of flak for being a poor defender. While he may not be the best defender on the team, I certainly don’t see him as a liability either. At shortstop this season he has four errors, and 130 assists with a fielding percentage of .979.

Then there is what he has been doing on the offensive end, and my goodness has it been impressive. On the season Rosario is averaging .287, but in the month of June, he hit .360 and had 12 RBI. He had 41 hits last month and only had four games where he did not record a hit.

He fits right into the Guardians' game plan of making contact and aggressive base running.

The Guardians have something special going right now, and Amed Rosario is at the center of it. It would be disappointing to see him leave and the team hurt because of it.

-----

You May Also Like:

Andres Gimenez Is An All-Star, Whether He Is Voted One Or Not

Guardians Farm Report: Rocchio Homers Twice And Drives In Five Runs For Akron Thursday

WATCH: Josh Naylor Hits Walk-Off Home Run In Extra Innings To Beat Twins

Guardians Farm Report: Jones Goes Deep, Drives In Four In Clippers Route

Cal Quantrill Pitches Longest Start Of Career

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel



Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI