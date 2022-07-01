Andres Gimenez Is An All-Star, Whether He Is Voted One Or Not

Andres Gimenez is falling behind in All-Star votes, but still continues to play at a high level.

We've been saying all year how well Andres Gimenez has been playing and how he is blossoming into not only a star on the Guardians but a star in the MLB. Today's walk-off home run over the Minnesota Twins is just one example of how great he has played all season.

There is a chance that Gimenez doesn't make the All-Star game because of how the voting process works, but that doesn't really matter at this point. All of Cleveland knows that he is a star and that's what is important.

Just take a look at what he has done so far this season.

Out of all second basemen in the American League, Andres has the best batting average with a .308. It isn't even close either. The second-best average belongs to Toronto's Santiago Espinal who is batting .270. Gimenez also ranks second in the AL second basemen in RBI with 37.

Then there is the clutch gene Gimenez posses. This isn't a new development but should still be mentioned: Andres Gimenez is incredible with runners in scoring position.

He is currently batting .400 and has a 1.264 OPS with RISP and continues to be a major part of the Guardians' offense.

Gimenez is obviously amazing at the plate, but his defensive ability is what takes him from great to a star. He ranks in the 94th percentile in outs above average and has a fielding percentage of .979 at second base. He is creating quite the highlight reel and is a treat to watch!

Gimenez's mindset and attitude are really what is setting him up for long-term success. When asked about what he was thinking before hitting the walk-off home run, he said, "I tied to be consistent there, tried to get a good pitch to hit and make good contact, turns out the ball went out and we win."

It would be nice to see Gimenez take the field and represent the Guardians in Los Angeles for the Midsummer Classic. However, he has already proved to this city, the fanbase, and the team that he deserves to be called a star.

