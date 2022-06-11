Guardians Fall To A's After Bullpen Collapse

Unlike last night, The Guardians were not able to come up with some late-game heroics as they lost to the Athletics 5-10.

Zach Plesac had a decent start for the Guardians today going six innings pitched, three earned runs, and two strikeouts. Plesac was able to get out of a two-out jam in the fourth inning with an incredible defensive play!

Just like the last few nights, the offense started off slow. That was until the fourth inning when Amed Rosario got on base with a line drive, and then Jose Ramirez doubled which allowed Rosario to score on a throwing error!

Even though Jose wasn't given the RBI, Rosario would never have scored without Ramirez forcing the error with his aggressive base running. Ramirez then came around to score to tie up the game 2-2. Jose just continues to do things to jumpstart this offense!

The Guardians would eventually take a 3-2 lead when Owen Miller hit a sacrifice fly in the same inning. They would then extend their lead 4-2 after Richie Palacios dropped a perfect bunt allowing Oscar Gonzalez to score.

The turning point of the game was when Eli Morgan came in the game to relieve Plesac and gave up a grand slam to Seth Brown. Morgan has been so good this season, making this grand slam a surprise to everyone.

The Athletics wouldn't stop there and hit three more home runs off of bullpen pitchers. Eneyel De Los Santos gave up one and Sam Hentges gave up two.

The one bright spot for the Guardians was Oscar Gonzalez became the first player in club history to have 15 hits in the first 25 games.

Even though it was a disappointing loss, the Guardians still have a chance to win the series. Cal Quantrill will take the mound tomorrow with the first pitch at 11:35 am. The game will be broadcasted on Peacock.

