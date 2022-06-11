Steven Kwan Is Heating Back Up For The Guardians

After a difficult month of May, Steven Kwan is starting to get back to his early season form.

One of the best stories at the beginning of the season was the emergence of Steven Kwan. In April and March, Kwan had a .354 batting average with a .500 SLG percentage. Even though he started off the season hot, he cooled off quite a bit.

May was a rough month for Kwan. He slashed .173/.271/.253 and even got moved down in the order after starting the season batting second.

But it appears that Kwan is turning things back around and getting back into his hitting ways. In his last seven games, Kwan is batting .381 has a .417 OBP, and is slugging .429. In his last 15 games, Kwan has an average of .283. This is a great sign for Kwan and the offense!

With how well Kwan started the season, it’s sometimes hard to remember that he is still just a rookie. Having ups and downs and learning to find their way in the big leagues is all part of a rookie’s season. But Kwan’s mindset has made him look like a veteran throughout all of this.

After Kwan's three-hit night in the series opener against the Athletics, he said, "there's been a lot of support from the team ... there was the kind of lull in confidence, but they told me to keep (my) head up."

Being open to getting advice and direction from teammates may not always be easy, but by doing so Kwan shows his maturity as a person and a ball player.

When Kwan is hitting well, he adds so much to the Guardians' offense. His plate discipline is not only impressive for a rookie but is one of the best in the league. He ranks in the 100th percentile with Whiff percentage and strikeout percentage, the 85th percentile in chase rate, and the 82nd percentile in walk percentage.

Steven Kwan makes Guardians games more fun to watch so having him heat up is a great thing for the team and for fans!

-----

You May Also Like:

Guardians Walk-Off A's In Wild Finish

Three Guardians Who Should Be All-Stars In 2022

Shane Bieber Reaches Impressive Career Milestone

Emmanuel Clase Should Be An All-Star This Season

Guardians Farm Report: Wolf Makes Impressive 2022 Debut For Lynchburg In Win

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI