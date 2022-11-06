Don't Expect The Guardians To Trade Amed Rosario This Offseason

One of the most talked about topics during the 2022 season was whether or not Amed Rosario would get traded. Rosario's future will continue to be a topic of conversation during the offseason as well.

However, I can't see the Guardians trading Rosario before Spring Training starts in February.

Before I get into my reasons, I just want to be clear that just because I don't think it'll happen, doesn't mean I don't want it to. If Cleveland can find a deal for him, I say do it. But I just can't see it happening when looking at the situation from all angles.

1. Rosario Was One Of The Guardians Best Bats In 2022

The Guardians better have a plan in place if they hope to ship away a guy who slashed .283/.312/.715 last year. Rosario's BA was the third-best on the team behind Steven Kwan and Andres Gimenez.

He also ended the season with 71 RBI which was third-best on the team. Rosario's nine triples were not only the most on the Guardians but also the most in the league.

I get it, there are also obvious holes in Rosario's game too. He had 111 strikeouts last year and his ultra-aggressiveness at the plate usually hurt the team more than it helped it. But one still can't deny how much he helped the team too.

2. It Takes Two To Tango

This is one of the biggest reasons I think we see Rosario in a Guardians jersey next year.

When it comes down to it, there just aren't many teams that are in need of a shortstop like Rosario. If a team is looking to make an upgrade at the position, they will be keeping their eyes on Carlos Correa and Dansby Swanson well before thinking about trading for the Cleveland infielder.

You also can't just give a guy like Rosario away.

Perhaps a team may want to bring him in as an outfielder. But that would be pretty surprising based on how the experiment went in Cleveland.

Scenarios can always change and more trades can happen that will open up a position for Rosario on another team. But as it stands right now that spot doesn't seem to be available.

Oct 18, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario (1) during game five of the NLDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

3. Rosario Can Still Work On The Guardians

Let's say the Guardians want to slide Andres Gimenez over to shortstop, have Gabriel Arias be the full-time starter, or bring up Brayan Rocchio for the start of the season. That doesn't mean Rosario has to go anywhere.

After Franmil Reyes got DFA'ed, Tito used the designated hitter spot as more of a rest day designation and a versatile position in the lineup. Why can't Rosario be more of a full-time designated hitter or bench role? His defense seems to be what people knock him for anyway.

Having him at DH would also make late-game substitutions much easier since Rosario is still a serviceable fielder.

Also, if one of those prospects struggles and gets optioned, or anyone has an injury, the team already has a starting-caliber shortstop on the roster.

There's still a lot of time before even pitchers and catchers report in February so a lot can still happen and change. But as for now, Rosario remains on the Guardians and I don't think that will change anytime soon.

-----

Read More:

Former Members Of The Cleveland Organization Get World Series Rings With Astors

Steven Kwan Credits Guardians Coaches And Veterans For his First Gold Glove Award

Myles Straw Reflects On Guardians Defense After Winning Gold Glove Award

This Day In Cleveland History: Rajai Davis 2016 World Series Game Seven Home Run

Why Steven Kwan's Gold Glove Is Special For The Guardians Franchise

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel



Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBI_FanNation