Josh Naylor And The Bottom Of The Lineup Come Up Big In Guardians Win Over Red Sox

Earlier today I wrote about how Josh Naylor always seems to come up big when the Guardians win. A lot of that has to do with how well he hits in the clutch. Well, how fitting is it that he was the one who came up with the go-ahead solo home run in the ninth inning.

Naylor went to the plate 0-4 on the night with two outs but was able to put all of that behind him and launch an opposite-field home run over the Green Monster to give the Guardians a 7-6 lead. He continues to be the emotional spark the team needs to get the offense going!

He wasn't the only one in the offense that came up big tonight. The top of the order of Steven Kwan and Jose Ramirez both struggled, but the bottom of the lineup picked them in a big way.

Austin Hedges got the Guardians going with an RBI bunt in the second inning. Nolan Jones added three hits (two of them doubles) and three runs scored.

Then there was Myles Straw who had two RBI doubles tonight. One of them came in the eighth innings that tied the game at six.

Listen to what Tito had to say following tonight's win:

The one thing this Guardians team has missed during the season is any kind of production from the seven through nine hitters when the top of the lineup can't seem to find anything. Tonight was a different story.

Even though it was Naylor who was the one that had the clutch homer, it was the bottom of the lineup that carried them throughout the game!

