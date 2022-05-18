Skip to main content

Guardians-Reds Postponed, Rescheduled For Thursday

The Guardians and Reds game was postponed Wednesday due to inclement weather.

The Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds had their game washed away Wednesday night due to the inclement weather and have rescheduled it for Thursday, May 19 at 1:10 PM. 

As noted by the club, fans who had tickets to tonight's game can attend tomorrow's without taking any further action. If a fan chooses not to go to tomorrow's game, an exchange must be made into one of the 28 other game options before first pitch.

The team has been without skipper Terry Francona due to MLB's Health and Safety protocols after he tested positive for COVID-19 while the team was in Chicago last week. Tito was set to make his return tonight, but will now resume his position on Thursday.

The club is also still without first baseman Josh Naylor but he is expected to return to the lineup as soon as Friday.

The Guardians had came up short last night in extra innings against the Reds and were looking to get back on the winning track on Wednesday. Cal Quantrill was set to take the mound tonight -- and should be expected to get the nod for tomorrow's start.

