Guardians Roster Moves: Three CoVID Cases Force Roster Carousel

Here are the details on who is out and how long before they can rejoin the club.

The Cleveland Guardians have made a series of roster moves this afternoon ahead of the first game of today's doubleheader against Chicago.

Manager Terry Francona confirmed that INF Owen Miller, RHP Cal Quantrill and RHP Anthony Castro have all been put on the CoVID/IL.

In their place, the club has selected the contracts of LHP Kirk McCarty, LHP Tanner Tully and RHP Enyel De Los Santos.

Major League Baseball protocols indicate that a player may return to the team if they've produced two negative CoVID-19 tests within five days. Otherwise, they are not allowed to return for 10 days after their initial diagnosis.

This is particularly tough news for Miller, who is arguably the hottest hitter in Major League Baseball at the beginning of the season. Miller is hitting .500 (14-for-28) with seven doubles, two homers and seven RBI.

In addition, the Guardians have added INF Gabriel Arias to the Major League roster as the 29th man for Wednesday's doubleheader. He is making his debut as the starting second baseman in Game 1 this afternoon. He will only be with the club today.

De Los Santos had a terrific Spring Training for the Guardians. He didn't allow a run over 7.1 innings and struck out 13 hitters. He was signed to the club in December as a Minor League free agent with a non-roster invite to Major League spring camp. He has two saves and has struck out eight of the 16 batters he's seen at Triple-A Columbus so far this season.

McCarty was drafted by Cleveland in 2017 out of Southern Mississippi. He's been fantastic so far this season with Columbus, posting a 0.79 ERA through 11.1 innings, which is the fifth best ERA in the International League to-date.

Former Ohio State Buckeye Tanner Tully has also had a nice spring, posting a 1.13 ERA through four appearances with the Clippers so far this spring.

De Los Santos and Tully are available out of the bullpen today, but McCarty is not available to pitch until (tomorrow) Thursday.

