Insider Unmasks Depressing Jose Ramirez Reality for Guardians
The Cleveland Guardians have some tough choices to make between now and the MLB trade deadline, and deciding whether or not to move Jose Ramirez is not one of them. Barring a dramatic turn of events, the superstar third baseman is staying put.
However, some of the other decisions the Guardians make will absolutely affect Ramirez, who is now an aging veteran, even if he's still an elite one.
For example, there has been speculation that Cleveland could potentially trade All-Star outfielder Steven Kwan, which has some Guardians fans incensed.
Ken Carman of 92.3 the Fan thinks it would be "unforgivable" for Cleveland to move Kwan for prospects, noting that the Guardians would essentially be throwing away their window with Ramirez.
"I'm also looking at it from the Jose Ramirez situation," Carman said. "How are we getting better to make the most of Jose Ramirez's time in Cleveland? We're not by letting go of Steven Kwan. ... My guy is 32 years old. ... By the time Jace Laviolette is ready to come up here, he's talking about 36 years old. Thirty-six. It's going quick guys. So I want to make the most of what the time we have left with Jose Ramirez is."
Ramirez is slashing .295/.363/.506 with 18 home runs and 50 RBI over 391 plate appearances this season while still playing impressive defense at the hot corner. He remains elite. But Carman makes a great point: how much longer is that going to last?
The Dominican native turns 33 in September, so no one really knows how much longer Ramirez will play at a top-tier level. The Guardians must take that into consideration before the deadline, unless they just want to blow everything up and move Ramirez, too.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Guardians' All-Star Trade Talks Receive Major Declaration
MORE: Cleveland Guardians' Star Linked to NL Central Powerhouse at Trade Deadline
MORE: Guardians’ Steven Kwan Gets Honest About Trade Rumors
MORE: Insider Exposes Jaw-Dropping Trade Candidate for Cleveland Guardians
MORE: Insider Believes It's 'Doubtful' Guardians Trade Star Player