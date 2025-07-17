Insider Believes It's 'Doubtful' Guardians Trade Star Player
With the MLB trade deadline rapidly approaching, it's not surprising that some members of the Cleveland Guardians have been in possible trade discussions.
Carlos Santana and Lane Thomas are each veterans who are free agents at the end of the season. Jakob Junis could be a nice long reliever for a playoff contender. Given Cleveland's history of trading pitchers, Emmanuel Clase could be the next star reliever to be moved.
However, one player who has shockingly gained traction in trade rumors is Steven Kwan.
The 27-year-old All-Star and Gold Glover has become the heartbeat of the Guardians' offense and is easily a fan favorite in Cleveland.
Trading Kwan away would send a bad message to the locker room and the fan base.
Thankfully, Zack Meisel of The Athletic believes a deal including Kwan before the trade deadline "seems doubtful."
Kwan is in the middle of another stellar season with the Guardians, recording a slash line of .285/.345/.396 with an OPS of .741, while still being one of the best defensive outfielders in MLB.
In a perfect world, the Guardians are able to sign Kwan to a long-term contract extension, which keeps him in Cleveland for the majority of his career.
However, that's not a guarantee.
A Kwan trade will one day be in the cards for Cleveland, but doing so when he still has two and a half years of team control while the team isn't fully out of a playoff isn't the best choice.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Guardians, Blue Jays Linked to Trade Deadline Move for Star Pitcher
MORE: Guardians Have Already Made a Grave Mistake Before MLB Trade Deadline
MORE: Interesting Trade Idea Would Send Guardians Star Duo To Dodgers
MORE: Guardians Player Helps Make Incredible MLB All-Star Game History
MORE: Insider Drops Gem on Guardians Potentially Trading Emmanuel Clase