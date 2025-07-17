Cleveland Baseball Insider

Insider Believes It's 'Doubtful' Guardians Trade Star Player

One insider believes Cleveland Guardians will hold onto this star past the MLB trade deadline.

Tommy Wild

May 19, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; A general view of the Cleveland Guardians City Connect patch on the arm of pitcher Triston McKenzie (24) during the game against the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
May 19, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; A general view of the Cleveland Guardians City Connect patch on the arm of pitcher Triston McKenzie (24) during the game against the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

With the MLB trade deadline rapidly approaching, it's not surprising that some members of the Cleveland Guardians have been in possible trade discussions.

Carlos Santana and Lane Thomas are each veterans who are free agents at the end of the season. Jakob Junis could be a nice long reliever for a playoff contender. Given Cleveland's history of trading pitchers, Emmanuel Clase could be the next star reliever to be moved.

However, one player who has shockingly gained traction in trade rumors is Steven Kwan.

The 27-year-old All-Star and Gold Glover has become the heartbeat of the Guardians' offense and is easily a fan favorite in Cleveland.

Trading Kwan away would send a bad message to the locker room and the fan base.

Thankfully, Zack Meisel of The Athletic believes a deal including Kwan before the trade deadline "seems doubtful."

Steven Kwan celebrates after hitting a double.
Jun 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan (38) celebrates after hitting a double during the ninth inning against the Houston Astros at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Kwan is in the middle of another stellar season with the Guardians, recording a slash line of .285/.345/.396 with an OPS of .741, while still being one of the best defensive outfielders in MLB.

In a perfect world, the Guardians are able to sign Kwan to a long-term contract extension, which keeps him in Cleveland for the majority of his career.

However, that's not a guarantee.

A Kwan trade will one day be in the cards for Cleveland, but doing so when he still has two and a half years of team control while the team isn't fully out of a playoff isn't the best choice.

Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage

MORE: Guardians, Blue Jays Linked to Trade Deadline Move for Star Pitcher

MORE: Guardians Have Already Made a Grave Mistake Before MLB Trade Deadline

MORE: Interesting Trade Idea Would Send Guardians Star Duo To Dodgers

MORE: Guardians Player Helps Make Incredible MLB All-Star Game History

MORE: Insider Drops Gem on Guardians Potentially Trading Emmanuel Clase

Published
Tommy Wild
TOMMY WILD

Home/News