Cleveland Baseball Insider

Cleveland Guardians' All-Star Trade Talks Receive Major Declaration

This Cleveland Guardians star has been mentioned in trade rumors quite a bit in recent weeks, and those discussions just received a massive declaration.

Matthew Schmidt

May 13, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan (38) celebrates his double in the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
May 13, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan (38) celebrates his double in the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cleveland Guardians star Steven Kwan has been the subject of trade speculation in recent weeks, as the Guardians have limped to a 46-49 record with the MLB trade deadline looming.

Kwan has made back-to-back All-Star appearances for Cleveland and has also won three straight Gold Glove awards, so naturally, there is considerable resistance among Guardians fans when it comes to the idea of moving the 27-year-old outfielder.

Ken Carman of 92.3 the Fan encapsulated the general consensus among Cleveland fans this week, urging the team to extend Kwan rather than trade him.

Of course, that isn't always the Guardians' style. In fact, it runs contradictory to how Cleveland's front office operates most of the time.

Yes, the Guardians did extend Jose Ramirez, but it's important to remember that he took an absolutely massive hometown discount to remain in Cleveland. There is no guarantee that Kwan — who is under team control through 2027 — will follow suit.

In fact, an argument can be made that it might actually be best for the Guardians to trade Kwan now while he still has multiple years of club control remaining, as his value would obviously be higher.

The former fifth-round pick is slashing .285/.345/.396 with six home runs and 32 RBI over 404 plate appearances this season. He owns a lifetime .285/.357/.396 slash line, so his 2025 numbers are right in line with his career norms.

While Kwan is certainly a good player, he is not a superstar, so it would not be the least bit surprising if Cleveland legitimately fields offers for Kwan between now and July 31.

Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage

MORE: Cleveland Guardians' Star Linked to NL Central Powerhouse at Trade Deadline

MORE: Guardians’ Steven Kwan Gets Honest About Trade Rumors

MORE: Insider Exposes Jaw-Dropping Trade Candidate for Cleveland Guardians

MORE: Insider Believes It's 'Doubtful' Guardians Trade Star Player

MORE: Guardians, Blue Jays Linked to Trade Deadline Move for Star Pitcher

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

Home/News