Cleveland Guardians' All-Star Trade Talks Receive Major Declaration
Cleveland Guardians star Steven Kwan has been the subject of trade speculation in recent weeks, as the Guardians have limped to a 46-49 record with the MLB trade deadline looming.
Kwan has made back-to-back All-Star appearances for Cleveland and has also won three straight Gold Glove awards, so naturally, there is considerable resistance among Guardians fans when it comes to the idea of moving the 27-year-old outfielder.
Ken Carman of 92.3 the Fan encapsulated the general consensus among Cleveland fans this week, urging the team to extend Kwan rather than trade him.
Of course, that isn't always the Guardians' style. In fact, it runs contradictory to how Cleveland's front office operates most of the time.
Yes, the Guardians did extend Jose Ramirez, but it's important to remember that he took an absolutely massive hometown discount to remain in Cleveland. There is no guarantee that Kwan — who is under team control through 2027 — will follow suit.
In fact, an argument can be made that it might actually be best for the Guardians to trade Kwan now while he still has multiple years of club control remaining, as his value would obviously be higher.
The former fifth-round pick is slashing .285/.345/.396 with six home runs and 32 RBI over 404 plate appearances this season. He owns a lifetime .285/.357/.396 slash line, so his 2025 numbers are right in line with his career norms.
While Kwan is certainly a good player, he is not a superstar, so it would not be the least bit surprising if Cleveland legitimately fields offers for Kwan between now and July 31.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Guardians' Star Linked to NL Central Powerhouse at Trade Deadline
MORE: Guardians’ Steven Kwan Gets Honest About Trade Rumors
MORE: Insider Exposes Jaw-Dropping Trade Candidate for Cleveland Guardians
MORE: Insider Believes It's 'Doubtful' Guardians Trade Star Player
MORE: Guardians, Blue Jays Linked to Trade Deadline Move for Star Pitcher