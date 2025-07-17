Guardians’ Steven Kwan Gets Honest About Trade Rumors
Before the 2025 season began, the Cleveland Guardians were supposed to repeat as AL Central champions, upgrade their lineup throughout the year, and prepare for a deep playoff run.
No one expected to see fan favorite and All-Star Steven Kwan appearing in trade rumors leading up to the deadline.
However, this is the reality Guardians fans face as the season has, at times, felt like it's spiraling out of control.
Despite all these rumors, Kwan remains focused on the present and the Guardians team he still plays for.
"You kind of hear rumors of all sorts of different things. Our job is to play baseball and do it to the best of our ability," Kwan recently told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
It makes sense why contenders would want to add Kwan to their roster. He's an All-Star, Gold Glover, one of the best contact hitters in the sport, and has shown growth in the power department over the last few seasons, too.
However, the Guardians don't need to trade Kwan, who is under team control through the 2027 season.
It can't be easy to hear your name being mentioned in trade rumors and not know for sure which team's jersey you will be wearing on August 1.
That said, a team insider recently said they doubt the Guardians will trade Kwan in the coming weeks.
Hopefully, Kwan is still playing in a Guardians uniform past the trade deadline and can for the long term.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Insider Exposes Jaw-Dropping Trade Candidate for Cleveland Guardians
MORE: Insider Believes It's 'Doubtful' Guardians Trade Star Player
MORE: Guardians, Blue Jays Linked to Trade Deadline Move for Star Pitcher
MORE: Guardians Have Already Made a Grave Mistake Before MLB Trade Deadline
MORE: Interesting Trade Idea Would Send Guardians Star Duo To Dodgers