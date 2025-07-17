Cleveland Baseball Insider

Guardians’ Steven Kwan Gets Honest About Trade Rumors

Steven Kwan is focused on the present, despite the Cleveland Guardians' All-Star appearing in trade rumors.

Tommy Wild

Jun 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan (38) celebrates after hitting a double during the ninth inning against the Houston Astros at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Before the 2025 season began, the Cleveland Guardians were supposed to repeat as AL Central champions, upgrade their lineup throughout the year, and prepare for a deep playoff run.

No one expected to see fan favorite and All-Star Steven Kwan appearing in trade rumors leading up to the deadline.

However, this is the reality Guardians fans face as the season has, at times, felt like it's spiraling out of control.

Despite all these rumors, Kwan remains focused on the present and the Guardians team he still plays for.

"You kind of hear rumors of all sorts of different things. Our job is to play baseball and do it to the best of our ability," Kwan recently told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

Steven Kwan (38) stands on the infield
It makes sense why contenders would want to add Kwan to their roster. He's an All-Star, Gold Glover, one of the best contact hitters in the sport, and has shown growth in the power department over the last few seasons, too.

However, the Guardians don't need to trade Kwan, who is under team control through the 2027 season.

It can't be easy to hear your name being mentioned in trade rumors and not know for sure which team's jersey you will be wearing on August 1.

That said, a team insider recently said they doubt the Guardians will trade Kwan in the coming weeks.

Hopefully, Kwan is still playing in a Guardians uniform past the trade deadline and can for the long term.

Tommy Wild
