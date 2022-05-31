Jose Ramirez Named American League Player Of The Week

Jose Ramirez voted American League Player of the Week for the second time this season.

Jose Ramirez is starting to get national attention for the hot streak he has been on over the last few weeks. Today it was announced that the third baseman had won the American League Player of the Week award. This is the second time this season that Ramirez has been given this honor..

Jose's last seven games have been incredible! He is hitting .370 with an SLG of 1.000. He also has four home runs and 14 RBI to go on top of this. This includes his five RBI game in Detroit on Sunday and his three RBI game yesterday against the Kansas City Royals.

Ramirez also only struck out one-time last week! It might the best idea for opposing managers to go ahead and walk Ramirez looking at what he has been doing when they let him swing the bat.

Earlier today, I made a case for Jose Ramirez being the MVP this season, and if he keeps adding on the Player of the Week awards that will certainly help with his case.

Jose Ramirez joins his former teammate and Clevelander Fransisco Lindor who won the National League Player of the Week award for the New York Mets.

